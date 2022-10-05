Local EMS providers receive thousands in state grant money, staffing issues remain

Several emergency medical service providers in Kenosha County collectively received over $700,000 in EMS Flex Grants, part of $32 million in support provided to more than 400 EMS providers across Wisconsin.

The money will allow fire departments in Salem, Pleasant Prairie, Twin Lakes, Bristol, Somers, the City of Kenosha and Wheatland, along with LJH Ambluance Inc., to purchase equipment, supplies and cover other operating costs.

Earlier this year during his 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers announced millions of dollars of support for EMS providers across Wisconsin, with a special focus on rural communities.

That included a $12 million investment into the one-time grant program known as EMS Flex Grants, which jumped to $32 million last month after Evers said they saw high demand for support.

“For years, our local partners have been asked to do more with less, and so many communities have had to cut back on services like public safety across our state,” Evers said in a statement. “This funding is going to provide much needed support to our EMS providers across the state to help ensure they have the tools and resources they need to meet the needs in their communities and continue their life-saving work.”

Several departments have plans to purchase major equipment and equipment upgrades, including automatic chest compression devices, automatic ambulance stretcher loaders, and even entire ambulances, although officials say vehicle orders are still two to three years in the future.

Fire department officials across the county say the money is a great help, freeing up funds that would have gone to necessary purchases for other projects, or allowing departments to buy equipment that would have been out-of-budget previously.

Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen said they planned, among other things, to add an auto-loader stretcher to their ambulance. As the department continues to struggle to find personnel, Andersen said they have to invest in equipment to reduce the workload on the staff they already have.

“It’s much appreciated, it’s nice to see the state government trying to help with public safety,” Andersen said. “Now we just need to find long-term funding for staffing.”

That sentiment is shared among many local fire departments, who expressed gratitude for the additional funds but said the long-term issues facing EMS providers couldn’t be addressed by one-time grants.

Dave Wilkinson, Pleasant Prairie’s assistant fire chief, said that staffing was a major issue for the village department this past year.

“Finding people willing to do this work is getting harder and harder each year,” Wilkinson said. “We’re relying more and more on full-time staff.”

The village held a referendum last spring to allow an increase in the tax levy for additional fire fighters that ultimately went through, although Wilkinson said they had to fight hard to build support. For fire departments already struggling with staffing, trying to convince the community to allocate more funding could be an uphill battle.

“It’s something that takes the leg work, and if you’re already tightly staffed, it can be hard,” Wilkinson said.

Officials said there was some slight confusion surrounding the awarded grant funds and what they can be used for. Initial applications were split into several categories, however state officials hadn’t made clear whether the grants awarded to the departments could be used up to their discretion or are for specific categories.

Listed in descending order are the eight EMS providers and how much they received, totaling over $727,000

• Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue – $136,545

• Pleasant Prairie Fire & Rescue – $132, 535

• LJH Ambulance, Inc. – $130,805

• Twin Lakes Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad – $125,415

• Bristol Fire & Rescue – $89,005

• Somers Fire & Rescue – $68,985

• Kenosha Fire Department – $34,095

• Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department – $9,130