Local girl's wish comes true

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Even though she’s only 6 years old, Sienna Homan already has quite a full travel itinerary planned for the upcoming months.
And now she and her family have the means to put on some big-time miles.
The Pleasant Prairie youngster had her wish granted from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin on Sunday, and through the help of a donation from Prosser RV in Sturtevant, she’s now the proud “owner” of a new RV.
Friends, family and other well-wishers greeted Sienna and her family with a drive-by parade Sunday afternoon — and even though her first choice of a trip to Hawaii was scrapped because of COVID-19, her mother, Sandra, said the sight of the RV was met with plenty of excitement.
“She was just all over that thing (when we picked it up),” Sandra said. “She’s already planning a million and one trips and sleepovers in this camper if that is ever allowed to happen (because of the pandemic).”
Sandra said the love of the outdoors dates back to her childhood, and both she and her husband, Aaron, have brought that interest to both of their children.
And Sienna certainly has taken to the joy of a fun adventure, with her initial experiences coming just before she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“She was 3 at the time, turning 4,” Sandra said. “My entire childhood was camping and the outdoors. That was our vacation, was camping. We really wanted to instill our love for the environment, things like that and that sense of adventure in them.
“We did start taking them camping at that point, but we really never got the opportunity to continue doing it because she was in treatment, and it really wasn’t a high priority at the time.”
Packed scheduled
In just the few days since the camper’s arrival, Sandra said the options for upcoming trips have been many.
“She’s taking us to the mountains,” Sandra said. “We have friends in Colorado, so she wants to go visit them. We’ve been to the beach, so she wants to take it to the beach. Really, anything. Both my kids love being outdoors.”
Sienna, who is headed into first grade at Children’s Montessori House in Kenosha, has quite the personality, her mother said.
“She’s real creative, she’s super funny and is a very strong-willed child, which I think is great,” Sandra said. “She’s a fighter, so she’s perfect to overcome things. I don’t know if that’s a reflection of all she’s been through or a little bit of where she comes from or both. She wants to learn new things all the time.
“She’s one of those kids who is a little cautious, and I think that’s a product of what she’s been through. But as soon as she gets a little taste of it, she really wants it to come to fruition.”
Sienna was diagnosed in October 2017 and finished treatment Dec. 28, her mother said.
The support to the family has been extremely touching, Sandra said, from the start of her daughter’s diagnosis and leading up to the granting of the wish, which was made possible by the donation from Prosser RV and also from funds raised at the “Tee it up for Ty” golf outing last summer in Union Grove.
“Our experience has been great,” Sandra said. “We have tons of family and friends who really rallied behind us initially just to help us get through this. It’s such a faith in humanity just to see that kindness. ... I think it’s precious.
“(Prosser) has been great. They were super helpful in the process. It was just really generous of them.”
Prosser RV owner Mike Prosser said his company was more than happy to pitch in for such a great cause.
“Our small part in helping make this Make-A-Wish happen helps to bring us humility and gratification,” he said in an email. “We are humbled to learn of other people’s circumstances and how they are dealing with challenges much larger than most of us will ever experience.
“... In addition to our business’s contribution to this project, each of our employees has donated a portion of their pay to help with the Make-A-Wish project. As a result, we have a complete buy-in from our entire team, from sales, service, parts, finance and administration. This is very gratifying to all of us.”
