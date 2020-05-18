Local girl's wish comes true

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Even though she’s only 6 years old, Sienna Homan already has quite a full travel itinerary planned for the upcoming months.

And now she and her family have the means to put on some big-time miles.

The Pleasant Prairie youngster had her wish granted from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin on Sunday, and through the help of a donation from Prosser RV in Sturtevant, she’s now the proud “owner” of a new RV.

Friends, family and other well-wishers greeted Sienna and her family with a drive-by parade Sunday afternoon — and even though her first choice of a trip to Hawaii was scrapped because of COVID-19, her mother, Sandra, said the sight of the RV was met with plenty of excitement.

“She was just all over that thing (when we picked it up),” Sandra said. “She’s already planning a million and one trips and sleepovers in this camper if that is ever allowed to happen (because of the pandemic).”

Sandra said the love of the outdoors dates back to her childhood, and both she and her husband, Aaron, have brought that interest to both of their children.

And Sienna certainly has taken to the joy of a fun adventure, with her initial experiences coming just before she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.