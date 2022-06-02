Local health officials reflect on 1 million COVID deaths; 600 in Kenosha County

On May 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marked a grim milestone for the pandemic, as more than one million Americans were reported to have lost their lives due to COVID-19. In Kenosha, over 600 have died from COVID.

Local health officials and workers reflected on the past two years of the pandemic, and many struggled to find the proper way to describe what would have been unimaginable a few years ago.

"Overwhelming and exhausting"

Kenosha County’s Director of Health Jen Freiheit, the head of the county’s COVID response for the last two years, said her first takeaway from the pandemic was the strength and resilience of the public health department and its staff.

“We have the most amazing persistent team that works tirelessly to help the community,” Freiheit said. “Kenosha is really amazing.”

But Freiheit admitted it had also been extraordinarily difficult as staff struggled with growing stress, workloads and severe burnout.

“It’s just been overwhelming and exhausting and trauma filled,” Freiheit said.

A nationwide anti-vaccination movement found footing in Kenosha, with one protest against vaccine mandates for local hospital employees drawing in over 100 people, some of them Kenosha health care professionals themselves.

Across Wisconsin, nursing homes and hospitals warned of staffing shortages, and stories of freezer trucks full of bodies circulated in the news.

“The past two years have been exhausting and I feel as if it’s taken 10 years off my life,” Freiheit said.

Part of that exhaustion came from the incredible amount of public attention and scrutiny the health department found itself under during the pandemic. Freiheit said it was a difficult change, and she received her fair share of “nasty” comments, emails and phone calls.

“Public health is usually behind the scenes. And then to be thrust forward into the spotlight and on the front page of the paper every day, it’s been an out of body experience,” Freiheit said.

Dr. Renee Kirby, student health director at UW-Parkside, worked with Freiheit and the County Health Department throughout the pandemic. She said the lack of trust the public had in health officials was unprecedented in her experience.

“I’ve never seen that before in my life,” Kirby said.

And it wasn’t helped by the fact that the US national response to the pandemic was woefully unprepared initially, Kirby said, such as the 2018 disbanding of the Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, the US pandemic response team, which Kirby said added more problems for local health officials and workers.

“We could have had a better government response,” Kirby said. “For a year we saw this lack of support for public health.”

Beth Garoutte, Chief Operating Officer at Cancer Treatment Centers of America Zion, spoke about the strength she saw as health workers and ordinary people “took care of each other,” during the pandemic. But while the CTCA was somewhat “isolated” from the negative backlash, Garoutte said she was aware of the issues.

“COVID has brought out the best and worst of health workers and humanity in general,” Garoutte said. “It’s been very polarizing.”

Perspective

Part of the issue with so many deaths, Kirby said, was getting any meaningful perspective.

“With one million, I don’t think we can wrap our minds around what that means,” Kirby said. “All adults know someone who has died or been very ill.”

But in Kenosha, Freiheit said health workers had a very real understanding of what each local COVID death meant.

“It’s devastating,” Freiheit said. “It’s been very difficult because as we have to investigate. When you’re delving in that data, it’s hard. Kenosha is such a tight community, we often know some of those who have passed.”

Clinical Assistant Professor of Nursing Julie Maher, who also works as practicing nurse in Racine, said the pandemic has been a painful “learning experience” for everyone, “even Washington D.C.”

“It’s shocking and devastating,” Maher said. “I remember when this first started. It’s mind boggling.”

Looking Ahead

Today, Kenosha’s community COVID-19 levels are once again listed as “high” by the CDC. Infection rates are climbing nationwide and in Kenosha, and with a stark drop in testing as well as the use of at-home tests, Freiheit said CDC projections were likely far below the reality.

However, so far symptoms have been far milder, and deaths nationwide haven’t climbed at the same rate as before.

“The good part about this wave is that the severity of hospitalizations doesn’t seem to be as bad,” Freiheit. “So that’s a good sign.”

This can be explained by several factors according to Freiheit. Warmer weather means more people outdoors, where transmission is less likely. And with so many people already vaccinated or having been infected previously, many people have some degree of immunity. The new variants are also reportedly less deadly than early ones.

However, Freiheit said things can always change, and advised residents to keep safety in mind.

“It’s a milestone I hope people look at and reflect on their own personal risk level and safety,” Freiheit said.

While COVID is hopefully on the way down, Freiheit said the department’s work was far from done. For just one example, opioid deaths spiked during the pandemic, and efforts to curb overdoses and drug abuse within Kenosha have continued despite pandemic difficulties.

“There’s all the other issues we neglected for two years,” Freiheit said. “So now there’s fires everywhere. So it’s not over for us.”

Kirby stressed the importance of keeping health departments strong to better combat future health crises.

“I don’t think we could envision that the toll would be so high and it is also believed that the numbers could be higher,” Kirby said. “Investing in public health needs to be a priority so we can remain vigilant in our efforts to keep citizens safe.

