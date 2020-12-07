Local high school students to compete in annual Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl

Local high school students will compete in the 13th annual Kenosha and Racine Regional Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl virtually Wednesday, a friendly competition to encourage financial literacy.

Students will answer questions covering categories such as personal finance, economics, taxes, technology and more.

“The Finance and Investment Challenge Bowl is a great opportunity for students to learn about the world of personal finance and investment in a fun, engaging way,” said Richard Entenmann, executive director of Asset Builders, the host non-profit. “These are important skills that these kids will use for the rest of their lives, and we are thankful for our sponsors like SC Johnson that care passionately about their communities and can help make this event possible.”

The competition is a financial literacy program for high school students, teaching a wide range of topics that align with Wisconsin’s Model Academic Standards for Personal Finance as well as the Jumpstart National Standards. It culminates in a live, college-bowl tournament where teams compete to determine regional champions. Teams that finish in first and second from each region earn the right to advance to the state championship tournament.