Local in-person jury trials to resume Aug. 31

Prospective jurors will have their temperatures taken with a no-touch thermometer, and wearing of masks will be required for everyone in the court area, including jurors. Courtrooms and other areas accessed by juries will be thoroughly cleaned each evening after the courts recess.

“The courtrooms will be cleaned, at that point, at twice daily cleaning,” he said. “We’ll be taking all the precautions that we can to make sure that we don’t have spread going on during these jury trials.”

Rossell said trials will be conducted expeditiously, with litigants required to be prepared to finish trials with minimal delays. Lunches will be provided to jurors during their jury service to limit travel in and out of the courthouse and to reduce the number of breaks in trial.

“We are going to provide lunches for them so they don’t have to keep on going in and out of the courthouse. We’ve told the attorneys to efficient with time so that trials don’t last any longer than they have to,” he said.

As of the end of July, Rossell said, there were more than 50 “speedy trials” that were overdue to occur as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.