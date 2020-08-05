Local in-person jury trials to resume Aug. 31

The Kenosha County Circuit Court will resume conducting jury trials on Aug. 31, with safety protocols in place, Chief Judge Jason Rossell and Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink announced.
Remote, video-conferenced hearings will continue to be held for most other court activities until the COVID-19 emergency ends, Rossell said.
“Most people want video conferencing in the era of COVID-19 right now. We do get some people who, for various reasons, want to be in person. Either they don’t have the ability to be by video or they, for some other reason, they really want it to be in person,” Rossell said. “So, we’ve been doing a few in-person hearings since then. All of us in masks. Still using video-conferencing for the majority of the work.”
While the court has remained open throughout the public health emergency, jury trials have been on hold since March.
“In light of the health crisis that going on in our country, it is important for the courts to be responsive to keep jurors, staff, litigants, and general public safe and protect the constitutional rights of citizens,” Rossell said. “This plan developed with the various stakeholders is designed to provide for jury trials while continuing to follow the guidance from health professionals.”
Rossell said the Supreme Court in May required all circuit courts to develop a re-start plan based on local pandemic responses.
“Individual counties have already been back at juries for a number of weeks. It was meant to address local (COVID-19) situations,” he said.
Rossell said judges also can decide to put the breaks on in-person juries at any time “if the local conditions, in terms of public health and safety get worse.”
“It’s not an irrevocable, full-steam-ahead order. I continue to monitor the numbers. We’re going to continue talking with the county health department and continue the conversations,” he said. “We feel good with our plan, in the sense that, of course, there’s the requirement of masking, there is at all of the venues where all the jurors will be more than six feet of distance where people are going to be.”
As part of this plan, only certain courtrooms, such as the county’s large ceremonial court room, and three others will be used to ensure that social distancing is possible during trials, Rossell said. Some jury selection and trial activity will also occur in the large auditorium meeting hall at the entrance to the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.
“That gives us a lot of room. Judge (Bruce) Schroeder’s courtroom, the ceremonial court room, gives us a lot of room,” Rossell said.
He said about three weeks before resuming circuit court judges will meet to prioritize based on trial schedules.
Prospective jurors will have their temperatures taken with a no-touch thermometer, and wearing of masks will be required for everyone in the court area, including jurors. Courtrooms and other areas accessed by juries will be thoroughly cleaned each evening after the courts recess.
“The courtrooms will be cleaned, at that point, at twice daily cleaning,” he said. “We’ll be taking all the precautions that we can to make sure that we don’t have spread going on during these jury trials.”
Rossell said trials will be conducted expeditiously, with litigants required to be prepared to finish trials with minimal delays. Lunches will be provided to jurors during their jury service to limit travel in and out of the courthouse and to reduce the number of breaks in trial.
“We are going to provide lunches for them so they don’t have to keep on going in and out of the courthouse. We’ve told the attorneys to efficient with time so that trials don’t last any longer than they have to,” he said.
As of the end of July, Rossell said, there were more than 50 “speedy trials” that were overdue to occur as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There might be a lot of trials in the beginning where a lot of those courtrooms are being used because there’s a lot of backlog,” he said.
Those called for jury service who have been diagnosed by a physician as having COVID-19 within the past 30 days or are actively caring for someone who has the virus are asked to contact the jury clerk to make alternate jury service arrangements.
Also, those who are over the age of 65 and/or have a serious underlying health condition may request to be excused from jury service during the pandemic.
“While it is important that prospective jurors appear for jury service on the date and time they are summoned, we are mindful of these challenging times and will work with people to take reasonable precautions to maintain their health,” Matoska-Mentink said.
And, of course, if people are not feeling well, said Rossell, “stay home.”
