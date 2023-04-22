Kenosha government leaders gathered Thursday to hear updates on the relocation and renovation of the Kenosha County Human Services building— a project that has been in the works for several months.

The project will relocate the Human Services department to the Sun Plaza site from its current location on Sheridan Road to 52nd Street. The project is supported by a $9.85 million grant from the State of Wisconsin’s Neighborhood Investment Funding program, along with a partnership with Bear Development.

“When Gov. Evers established the Neighborhood Investment Fund program, this is exactly what he had in mind,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld. “You (will) have a one-stop shop for those services. That is what community government is all about: being able to make that experience accessible.”

Construction on the building that had held several different grocery stores, is expected to begin this summer. Health Services, along with Bear Development, plan to add a 79,757-square-foot expansion and renovation.

“We have Kenosha Unified School District right there, we’re going to have the county right over there and Kenosha Human Development Services here,” said Kenosha Ald. Anthony Kennedy. “I gives people in my community an opportunity to do things in a way that’s not going to be as time-consuming. It’s not going to be as inconvenient.”

The site is estimated to be ready for visitors at the end of 2024, and has an estimated cost of $22,600,000, in addition to the state grant.“There are the six most challenging neighborhood in this general vicinity, and now people can have access to those services” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “And I think that’s really important.”

Local leaders reactKenosha-area government leaders shared their observations on the collaborative project, many making note of the of the positive city-county partnership.

“It is so important that governments work together, so we’ve been able to do a number of things together,” said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. “And we’ll keep working on that process as we go forward.”

Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, echoed similar sentiments.

“I simply want to say I think this project serves as a tremendous symbol of not just state and local collaboration in the private sector to bring this project, but also a desire of all parties involved to invest in Kenosha and invest in services that benefit regular people,” McGuire said. “I want to thank everybody who put this together, and certainly thank the Secretary and Gov. Evers for their investment in Kenosha.”

Kenosha County Supervisor Andy Berg said the project will help promote business development in the area.

“The Human Services building being built here is also going to add a lot of business growth to that area of the community,” Berg said. “This is going to help current businesses continue to grow and also bring more businesses here, so we appreciate that.”