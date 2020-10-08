Local reaction to Evers' mandate a mixed bag

But that hasn't meant the last six months — and counting — haven't been a struggle.

"I'm behind on a lot of bills," Brittich said. "I'm behind on my property tax, my sales tax, payroll tax and withholding tax. That's not good because it looks bad on me for a lot of things."

Brittich said TG's has a listed capacity of 230 people, which means she'll be restricted to having 55 customers there at one time once the order goes into effect.

That doesn't necessarily mean the establishment will reach that level, however, as Brittich knows there are still many potential customers who aren't comfortable venturing into a bar while numbers in the state continue to spike.

"Maybe a lot of the bars will say, 'I don't care, I'm still going to do what I want to do,' but you still have the customers that are going, 'Oh my God, something else is going on again, so I'm not going to go back out to the bars,'" she said. "So we still lose that business anyway, because people are scared again. It affects us really bad."

Brittich said that it's her opinion that it's time for the world to accept the situation for what it is.