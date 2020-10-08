Local reaction to Evers' mandate a mixed bag

The announcement Tuesday afternoon that Gov. Tony Evers again planned to restrict indoor gatherings in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19 was certain to elicit an almost immediate response.
And while it's a small sample size, the reaction at several Downtown establishments Wednesday ran the gamut.
Regardless, the new order takes effect Friday, and local businesses are bracing for its impact, just as many had begun to see a light at the end of the tunnel after being closed for several weeks at the start of the pandemic.
The order issued by state Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Indoor gatherings without a specified occupancy limit will be restricted to 10 people.
Colleges, schools, churches, polling locations, political rallies and outdoor venues are exempt. The order is set to run through Nov. 6, with a potential fine of $500 for violators.
'Taking a hit'
"Small business is really taking a hit from everything that's been going on," TG's Restaurant and Pub owner Kristine Brittich said. "The coronavirus, the rioting, the curfews, and when he did open us up, we had a limit then. A lot of businesses have closed."
Brittich and her husband, Randy, have owned TG's, 4120 Seventh Ave., for a little more than a year. She said the only reason she's remained open is because she owns the building.
But that hasn't meant the last six months — and counting — haven't been a struggle.
"I'm behind on a lot of bills," Brittich said. "I'm behind on my property tax, my sales tax, payroll tax and withholding tax. That's not good because it looks bad on me for a lot of things."
Brittich said TG's has a listed capacity of 230 people, which means she'll be restricted to having 55 customers there at one time once the order goes into effect.
That doesn't necessarily mean the establishment will reach that level, however, as Brittich knows there are still many potential customers who aren't comfortable venturing into a bar while numbers in the state continue to spike.
"Maybe a lot of the bars will say, 'I don't care, I'm still going to do what I want to do,' but you still have the customers that are going, 'Oh my God, something else is going on again, so I'm not going to go back out to the bars,'" she said. "So we still lose that business anyway, because people are scared again. It affects us really bad."
Brittich said that it's her opinion that it's time for the world to accept the situation for what it is.
"It's a virus, just like pneumonia is a virus, just like the flu is a virus," she said. "We have people who are dying from cancer, from heart disease, all kinds of things. I'm sorry. There's going to be deaths. It's the way it is. To shut us all down because of that, I don't think is the right way to go.
"It's the small business, it's the middle class that keeps this country moving. Without the small business and the middle class, then we fall back into that debt category again. What are we going to do, borrow from China again?"
Once the quarantine was lifted, Brittich said she started to see some improvements in the bottom line, as TG's reached between 50 and 55% capacity during the week and up to 75% on some weekends.
"I was starting to see money flowing through again," she said. "I was going, 'OK, we're going to make it through this.'"
As for mask wearing? Brittich said she's seen a downward trend in recent weeks, and even though that mandate continues statewide, she doesn't plan to require them for either her employees or customers.
That comes down to an individual choice, she said.
"I think people are just tired," Brittich said. "You have a lot of people who have issues with their health, too. Some people get claustrophobic. We have a constitutional right, and I'm not going to force my employees to wear a mask, because it's their constitutional right to say, 'I don't want to.'"
Following the plan
It takes little time at all to see how Frank's Diner, 508 58th St., has dealt with the pandemic, the reopening and now the impending return to restricted capacities.
There is plenty of signage indicating how to socially distance, and masks are on and secure for the staff as they meet the needs of their customers.
And that won't change going forward, assistant manager Tim Wade said.
"I do it because we have to," he said. "I just want it to be over with. That's my general reaction. I think people are just like, 'Let's just do it so we can be done with it and try and get through this thing.'
"There's a few people who just leave. That's fine, and that's just what we're going to have to deal with."
The restaurant is fully stocked with sanitizer and will provide masks for those who need them, Wade said.
And again, it's all in the name of following the plan.
"We aren't changing anything," Wade said. "We're following everything exactly to the guidelines. We don't have anything on the tables. We have signs on the chairs and on the tables, too."
Even with its plan to comply, that doesn't mean the news Tuesday wasn't disappointing, Wade said.
"I was hoping we were looking at something like normal coming up, and now it looks like we're going backwards," he said. "We've been doing this now for seven months. I'm just ready to be able to see people in here again."
Frank's has a capacity of 95 people, which means it will be restricted to just 23 customers at any given time. While the weather stays somewhat mild, the restaurant can utilize its outdoor seating, but Wade knows those days soon will come to an end as winter nears.
Wade said he hopes the customers will continue what appears to have been a trend at Frank's, and that's to follow the guidelines the best they can.
"It seemed like it was becoming this new normal and everything was fine," he said. "We still have a lot of to-go orders and a lot of curbside pickups. I think people are still comfortable with that and like that."
Little effect
At Century Pub and Eatery, 5511 6th Ave., there was fairly tepid reaction to the governor's order, as the staff there didn't feel it would have much of an effect.
The bottom line, manager Tim Ritz said, is the business has been affected already from the initial shutdown and has yet to see a real bounce back as of yet.
"Our capacity is 250, but since the virus, we haven't been anywhere near 25%, so it doesn't really affect us yet," Ritz said. "We're still trying to recover from the original virus when it broke out."
Ritz said he did see a slight improvement in business once things started to reopen, but that has only been slight and mostly on the weekends.
"A lot of people come up from Illinois, and that helps," he said. "But that probably also contributes to another shutdown."
Ritz likely spoke for everyone, regardless of what line of work they're in, with his overall thoughts on the situation.
"We'd certainly like to get back to normal," he said. "But I guess it's going to be a while still."
