Local restaurant closes early, donates food to Highland Park first responders

Three BBQ’d Productions Sports Bar & Grill locations, including the restaurant in Kenosha at 4235 Green Bay Road, closed early Monday after the owner decided to donate whatever food they had on hand to first responders to the horrific events on July 4 in Highland Park, Ill.

After the mass shooting during a parade that killed six, owner Kris Schoenberger said he called all three restaurants to close their doors and begin clearing out the kitchens.

“I have over a hundred employees. When I told them what I wanted to do, there was no questions asked. They jumped to it,” Schoenberger said. “It’s great to see the community come together and help these first responders.”

Among the three locations, including two restaurants in Illinois, Schoenberger said they prepared just over 500 meals for first responders working at Highland Park.

As a former community service officer himself, Schoenberger said he understood what happens after a crisis.

“The officers are out there just doing their job, and they’re not necessarily taking care of themselves,” Schoenberger said. “It’s important. When these incidents happen, the last thing these first responders are thinking about is taking care of themselves, but it’s important.”

Schoenberger said the response when they arrived to deliver the food was powerful. He was taken aback by the amount of resources and manpower being used to find the suspect, who was apprehended Monday.

“The look in their eyes, the way they said ‘thank you,’ it hits you emotionally. It changes the meaning of those words,” Schoenberger said.

This isn’t Schoenberger’s first time donating food during a crisis. He travelled to the east coast after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, and donated thousands of meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. John Hawkins, a cook at the Kenosha location, said it was just “what he does.”

“Anything serious like that happens, he jumps right to,” Hawkins said. “He called and said ‘close the restaurant and pack everything up.’”

Hawkins said they made approximately 150 meals at the Kenosha location alone.

Closing early and donating 500 meals worth of food means lost money, but Schoeberger said such community work was important to him.

“Without the community, my business is nothing,” Schoenberger said. “For me, I could’ve stayed open and made some money, but at the end of the day there’s lot more precious things than staying open.”

