Local United Way announces plans to partner, invest in 16 non-profits in Kenosha County

United Way of Kenosha County has announced it will partner and invest in 16 nonprofit agencies throughout the county.

United Way of Kenosha County invests local dollars donated during its annual campaign through a competitive grant process known as Community Investment.

The Community Investment Committee, consisting of 13 community volunteers, uses a thorough vetting process to select nonprofit partners who are delivering measurable results in the areas of education, financial stability, and health.

The 2022 recipients of United Way of Kenosha County’s Community Investment grants are:

BeLEAF Survivor's - S.C.A.N. Stop Child Abuse and Neglect

Big Brother and Big Sisters of Racine/Kenosha - One on one Mentoring

Boys and Girls Club - Youth Empowerment

Catholic Charities - Behavioral Health and Counseling Services

ELCA Outreach Center - Summer Camp Habitat for Humanity - Home Construction

Kenosha Achievement Center - Early Intervention

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services - Meals on Wheels

Kenosha Human Development Services - Transitional Housing for Homeless Youth & Adults

Kenosha Human Development Services - Juvenile Crisis

Kenosha Literacy Council - Literacy for Life

Kenosha Vocational Ministry - Vocational Ministry

sharing center The Sharing Center team gears up excitement to serve their community.

Kenosha YMCA - Abilities in Motion Adaptive Sports

Kenosha YMCA - Safety around Water

Kenosha YMCA - Live Strong

Shalom Center - Homeless Shelter Program

Sharing Center - Nutrition Program

Society's Assets - Art to Increase Disability Awareness

Women and Children's Horizons - Legal Advocacy

Women and Children's Horizons - Children’s Services

Community Investment partner agencies expressed their appreciation for the funds to continue and expand their community programs.

“Thanks to everyone at United Way for your partnership and support of bilingual Community Counseling services,” said Jackie Rekowski, director of mission advancement at Catholic Charities. “You are helping people impacted by poverty receive vital mental health care.”

“We are looking forward to expanding the impact of the Society’s Assets Disability Awareness through Art programs in Kenosha County,” said Donna Menarek the marketing and development manger at Society’s Assets.

Support from the local community makes UWKC’s Community Investment Grants possible.

“Our community is fortunate to have so many incredible nonprofits,” said Jevon Claussen, director of community impact at UWKC. “We are very thankful for the organizations and individuals who continue to support United Way Kenosha County, whose generosity makes these grants possible.”

In addition to the workplace campaign, individuals may support and give to UWKC’s Community Investment and other local initiatives by sending contributions directly to United Way of Kenosha County at 5500 Sixth Ave., Kenosha, WI 53140, or by donating online at kenoshaunitedway.org.