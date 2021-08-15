081621-kn-news-COMMhospicealliance

You may or may not know about our organization’s history, so please let me take a minute to share. In 1981, after seeing a need for hospice care in southeast Wisconsin, a small group of dedicated community members came together, and Hospice Alliance was born.

Connie Ferwerda, a well-known community activist, received a call that a family in the community had a child diagnosed with a brain tumor, and all the medical services for this child were being discontinued, as a cure was no longer possible. Informally in Connie’s living room, she brought together several likeminded individuals, each with their own areas of expertise, to seek services for this family and discovered that there were no such services available and so their journey began…

They chose Alliance, because the word means “an agreement to cooperate for mutual benefit and as the joining of efforts and interests of person, families, or organizations.” They felt this was an appropriate description of this relatively new hospice concept. It took almost two years of planning and was developed in two phases: the first, planning a program and beginning service delivery; the second phase, expanding services.