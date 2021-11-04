$1.68M will aid Kenosha County Public Health vaccine efforts, fiscal recovery

Kenosha County Public Health laid out this week how it plans to spend $1.68 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The funds will be distributed by the state directly to local health departments.

Health Officer Jen Freiheit said it is not money the county applied for, but is automatically eligible to counties based on population. She said it will help cover costs directly tied to providing the COVID-19 vaccine, and will help in financial recovery from the unanticipated staffing increases.

The funds will be available over multiple years.

Freiheit’s report was provided to the Finance and Administration Committee prior to the Tuesday County Board meeting. The board approved a resolution to adjust the 2021 Division of Health Budget to reflect the added revenue.

“We wanted to see a little more how this money was going to be used,” said Supervisor Jeff Gentz, chair of the committee. “We want to be fiscally responsible and know the money is being spent in the right places, no matter where it comes from.”

How KCPH will use the funds, and their sources were provided in the report.

American Rescue Plan Act