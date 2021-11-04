$1.68M will aid Kenosha County Public Health vaccine efforts, fiscal recovery

Kenosha County Public Health laid out this week how it plans to spend $1.68 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The funds will be distributed by the state directly to local health departments.
Health Officer Jen Freiheit said it is not money the county applied for, but is automatically eligible to counties based on population. She said it will help cover costs directly tied to providing the COVID-19 vaccine, and will help in financial recovery from the unanticipated staffing increases.
The funds will be available over multiple years.
Freiheit’s report was provided to the Finance and Administration Committee prior to the Tuesday County Board meeting. The board approved a resolution to adjust the 2021 Division of Health Budget to reflect the added revenue.
“We wanted to see a little more how this money was going to be used,” said Supervisor Jeff Gentz, chair of the committee. “We want to be fiscally responsible and know the money is being spent in the right places, no matter where it comes from.”
How KCPH will use the funds, and their sources were provided in the report.
American Rescue Plan Act
The American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funding will total $1,233,500 over 3 years.
“This is both to help with COVID response, which is still going on, and will recover,” Freiheit said. The funds will be used:
To purchase interfacing for Patagonia Electronic Medical Records System, $400,000
To upgrade outdated lab equipment, $150,000
To purchase a medication dispensing unit for both clinics, $60,000
To establish a reserve to cover costs associated with COVID testing, vaccine and recovery needs as they arise, $623,000
Freiheit said KCPH will explore what capital expenditures can be covered to avoid future bonding requests.
“We have to make this money stretch for three years,” Freiheit said. “We don’t know where the pandemic will go, and so it’s really a pool we can pull from as we need for the rest of the pandemic.”
COVID-19 Vaccination Funding
The anticipated $239,400 over three years will cover $104,826.66 in “already incurred” costs eligible for reimbursement related to summer and fall “vaccination missions,” as well as future vaccination efforts. This will “especially for the underserved and under-vaccinated communities,” Freiheit said. This pool of money will also help fund the continuation of the call center, outreach, communications and:
A temporary registered nurse position to manage homebound and vaccine missions, $80,000 for one year.
Collaboration with emergency medical technicians to administer vaccines, covering overtime costs, approximately $55,000.
CDC Workforce Development Funding
At $212,700 over two years, Freiheit said the CDC funding will be used “to expand, train and sustain public health workforce for response and recover initiatives.”
“Response to all communicable diseases is statutorily required by local health departments,” Freiheit explained. “We must follow up on all communicable diseases, whether that be tuberculosis, measles or COVID-19,” Freiheit added.
The funding will create a designated COVID-19 team that will allow other public health employees to return to their pre-pandemic roles. The funding will be used to cover the cost of disease investigators on an as-needed bases based on daily positive COVID-19 count at $22.43 per hour. One investigator can manage up to six cases per day, Freiheit said.
“In this last wave we just had over the last two months we had difficulty maintaining our statutory requirement due to the high caseload,” Freiheit said. “This will allow us to flex with the caseload.”