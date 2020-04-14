$1 billion area referendum passes by just 5 votes

“I want to thank our community for their support, not only on election day but over the past year,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien on Monday night. “With your partnership, the District was able to develop a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan that meets the needs of the District and that our community supports.”

In the days leading up to the election, both presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, winner of the Wisconsin primary, and his challenger, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, endorsed the Racine Unified referendum. Sanders has since dropped out of the race and on Monday endorsed Biden.

It’s hard to say what the outcome would have been if it would have been a typical election, but the April 7 one was far from it. Workers at some polling places dressed in masks and gowns to protect themselves from the threat of the new coronavirus, and others conducted drive-up voting only.

Untold numbers of Wisconsinites who requested absentee ballots ahead of the election did not receive their ballots in time to have them postmarked by Election Day, giving them the choice between not voting or heading to the polls and possibly putting their health at risk.