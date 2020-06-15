$1 million cash bond set in fatal crash

Dominic’s father gave a similar plea as he presented a photo of his son to Keating during the online hearing.

“I don’t feel that there should be any lowering of his bond,” Michael Flaig said. “This is my son, right here, that was taken from me. That’s my boy that was taken from me (in the picture), his mother and the rest of our family. These are his brothers, the young man in the middle was in the car with him. (Lagowski) almost took his life as well.

“This is a picture of my son and me. We were out just enjoying the city, and I can’t do that with him.”

Michael Flaig said his final image of his son was from his funeral, held last Monday.

“This is the only thing that I have of my boy that’s stuck in my head, this image of my son laying in a box,” he said. “I strongly agree with his mom that I don’t think his bond should be lowered, because this young man knew what he was doing. He was driving, and he knew he shouldn’t be driving. He killed my boy, and he almost killed my other son.

“... I have to endure this for the rest of my life, along with my family, the loss of my 14-year-old boy. I don’t think his bond should be lowered at all.”

Keating agreed in maintaining the cash bond.