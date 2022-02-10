$10,000 arrest warrant issued for Salem man after high-speed chase leads to felony charges

A 40-year-old Salem man, alleged to have been in violation of a previous bond, led Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies on a high-speed chase Monday and then failed to appear in Kenosha County Circuit Court the following day.

Court records show a $10,000 arrest warrant was issued for Ascencion D. Obregon, of the 23200 block of 21st Street. Obregon is charged with felony attempting to elude/flee an officer, two felony counts of bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

The fleeing/eluding charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000, while each of the bail-jumping charges carries a maximum prison term of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy was dispatched to a Salem residence after they received word that Obregon was in violation of his bond.

When the deputy arrived, he saw Obregon enter his truck, then accelerate southbound on Highway EW. Prior to that, the deputy watched the defendant drive through a set of bushes on the property, a barbwire fence and down through a ditch onto the roadway, the complaint states.

The deputy reported that he accelerated to 107 mph in an attempt to follow the defendant's vehicle. Police continued the chase until they lost sight of Obregon's vehicle as it traveled onto 244th Avenue.

While police investigated, they received a call from Obregon's sister, who stated he had called after the chase, and she told him to turn himself in, the complaint states.

Court records show that Obregon currently is free on a $2,500 signature bond for felony substantial battery. He also has a pending misdemeanor case and was released from custody on a $1,000 signature bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.