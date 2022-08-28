 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100+ Women Who Care Kenosha awards funds to Kenosha County Food Bank

A local volunteer organization, 100+ Women Who Care Kenosha, which is focused on collective impact through local philanthropy, has announced it broke its attendance record during its recent successful gathering which resulted in a large donation to the Kenosha County Food Bank.

The group held its second quarterly meeting of the year on Aug. 11 on the rooftop of The Apis Hotel & Restaurant, and 102 women raised $10,240 at the event. Funds were awarded to the local nonprofit receiving the largest number of votes by attendees: the Kenosha County Food Bank.

Since 2018, nearly $140,000 has been donated to nonprofit organizations serving Kenosha County. Through the support of matching funds from the Robert Schulze Foundation, over $30,000 has been added to the community’s donations.

Local nonprofits including God’s Kitchen, Kenosha Literacy Council, Grace Welcome Center, Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services Inc., Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice Alliance and ELCA Outreach Center are among those which have also benefited from the collective effort.

Each attendee who brings a donation — $100 for women over 40, $50 for women age 20-39, or $20 for women aged 13-19 — may nominate a local nonprofit of her choice. From those nominations, three charities are chosen at random. A representative from each charity speaks briefly to the guests, describing their mission and service to the community. Attendees then vote and the winning nonprofit receives all donations collected that evening.

The Kenosha group was formed in 2018 and is open to the public, with 90-minute meetings held quarterly.

The next meeting is Nov. 1. To learn more, visit the 100+ Women Who Care-Kenosha Facebook page @100WWCKenosha or 100WWCKenosha.org.

