100+ Women Who Care Kenosha plans virtual event

A local organization which supports community nonprofits isn't going to let the state's Safer-at-Home order or the coronavirus pandemic keep it from helping out others.
The 100+ Women Who Care-Kenosha group has instead turned to virtual means to get together for their seventh annual gathering in May.
The group will gather nominations through its website www.100wwckenosha.com and www.facebook.com/100WWCKenosha, and accept donations at drop off sites and through the mail. T
To maximize the impact, this quarter men are invited to participate as well.
“We know that our local non-profits are hurting, and I would hate to see us miss an opportunity to support them," said Debbie Davidson, one of the founding members of the Kenosha grou.
The group of local women gathers each quarter for one hour to nominate, learn about, and vote on a nonprofit to receive that quarter’s donations. In the past year $62,350 has been given to benefit thousands of lives in Kenosha.
"The concept is simple, yet impactful. All women in Kenosha County are welcome to attend the events -- no membership is required," Davidson said. "They bring a blank check made out for $100. The women in attendance may nominate a 501(c)(3) of their choice and from the nominations three charities are randomly chosen to present to the group. Attendees then vote and the top vote-getter is awarded all the money collected. Women under the age of 40 may participate with a donation of $50."
This quarter's nominations and check delivery will be accepted through Saturday. Three nominations will be drawn randomly live on Facebook.
The three nominated nonprofits will create short video presentations that will be posted on social media and the group’s website. Participants will have three days to vote for which nonprofit they want the donation to go to.
The winner will be announced live on Facebook on May 12.
This quarter the focus will be on nonprofits who are directly impacting Kenosha County residents affected by COVID-19.
