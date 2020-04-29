100+ Women Who Care Kenosha plans virtual event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local organization which supports community nonprofits isn't going to let the state's Safer-at-Home order or the coronavirus pandemic keep it from helping out others.

The 100+ Women Who Care-Kenosha group has instead turned to virtual means to get together for their seventh annual gathering in May.

The group will gather nominations through its website www.100wwckenosha.com and www.facebook.com/100WWCKenosha, and accept donations at drop off sites and through the mail. T

To maximize the impact, this quarter men are invited to participate as well.

“We know that our local non-profits are hurting, and I would hate to see us miss an opportunity to support them," said Debbie Davidson, one of the founding members of the Kenosha grou.

The group of local women gathers each quarter for one hour to nominate, learn about, and vote on a nonprofit to receive that quarter’s donations. In the past year $62,350 has been given to benefit thousands of lives in Kenosha.