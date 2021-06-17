$100K bond imposed on suspect charged after fatal car accident

Keating agreed.

“The court has reviewed this complaint, (and) it’s very serious, exceedingly serious allegations,” Keating said. “As such, the court does believe that the exposure (to possible prison time) is great, there’s potential with incarceration. ... At this stage, they’re allegations, but nonetheless, the court does believe that a significant cash bond is necessary to ensure the defendant’s appearances in court.”

Complaint details

According to the criminal complaint, police and fire and rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 3500 block of Highway 31 in the Village of Somers on Tuesday at about 2:10 p.m.

A deputy observed two vehicles, a 2015 Subaru driven by Lyons and a 2013 Nissan driven by Dupuis, and both had heavy front-end damage. The Subaru was in the turn lane on 35th Street, and the Nissan was about 50 yards to the south.

Dupuis, the sole occupant of her vehicle, had been ejected into the western ditch line of Highway 31. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.