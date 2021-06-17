$100K bond imposed on suspect charged after fatal car accident

A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner set a temporary $100,000 cash bond for a 25-year-old man accused in a fatal car crash Tuesday afternoon on Highway 31.
Darnell V. Lyons, of Kenosha, officially was charged Thursday with a felony count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death and three felony counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.
Earlier Thursday the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Pamela S. Dupuis, 54, of Kenosha.
The first felony carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison, while each of the three other charges carry a fine of $10,000 and three years and six months in prison.
Lyons, who remains in the hospital and didn’t appear before Commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday, also is charged as a repeat offender, which could add four more years on each count.
An adjourned initial hearing in the case was set for June 28.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krasaric argued for a high cash bond.
“The allegations as laid out are that the defendant was driving a vehicle much faster than the posted speed limit,” she said. “This crash was caused, and someone obviously lost their (life). ... We believe a high cash bond at this point is warranted. It can be revisited.”
Keating agreed.
“The court has reviewed this complaint, (and) it’s very serious, exceedingly serious allegations,” Keating said. “As such, the court does believe that the exposure (to possible prison time) is great, there’s potential with incarceration. ... At this stage, they’re allegations, but nonetheless, the court does believe that a significant cash bond is necessary to ensure the defendant’s appearances in court.”
Complaint details
According to the criminal complaint, police and fire and rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 3500 block of Highway 31 in the Village of Somers on Tuesday at about 2:10 p.m.
A deputy observed two vehicles, a 2015 Subaru driven by Lyons and a 2013 Nissan driven by Dupuis, and both had heavy front-end damage. The Subaru was in the turn lane on 35th Street, and the Nissan was about 50 yards to the south.
Dupuis, the sole occupant of her vehicle, had been ejected into the western ditch line of Highway 31. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Lyons and two other passengers from his vehicle were located nearby, and all three had suffered injuries. Lyons complained of chest pains, while another adult had a concussion and a child in the car had suffered a laceration.
The Sheriff’s Department stated that a total of four adults and two children in the Subaru all were injured in the crash. The other child suffered a broken femur, and the other adult had a broken right hand, the complaint states.
Police spoke to a witness, who said she was southbound on Highway 31 when the Subaru driven by Lyons passed her at a high rate of speed in the second lane, and then cut into the first lane.
The witness believed the Subaru was going 60 to 65 mph because she said she was going between 45 and 50 mph. She told police the Nissan was in the west turn lane from Highway 31 northbound and about to turn onto 35th Street when it was struck by the Subaru.
A check of Lyons’s driver’s license showed it had been suspended on Jan. 14, 2019, and again on May 29, 2019, and had not been reinstated.
In addition, Lyons was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer in 2019, online records show. He also has a previous conviction for larceny in Michigan, Krasaric said in court.