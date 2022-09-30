10th Anniversary homecoming premier of 'Hogslayer' documentary Saturday

A local theater will host the 10th Anniversary homecoming premier of acclaimed film “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend” Saturday evening.

The independent documentary will be shown at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St., at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.

The film, which has received warm reviews in racing circles, highlights locals T.C. Christenson and John Gregory, the men behind the legendary world champion Norton dual-engine dragster from the 1970s. They took on the drag racing world by storm with the team from Sunset Motors, a small motorcycle shop here in town.

Christenson is one of the most famous and awarded motorcycle dragsters in the world. Gregory built and designed the machines that helped fuel Christenson’s record-making performances.

“It’s my pleasure to re-release ‘Hogslayer’ for all the loyal fans worldwide of this motorcycle racing legend,” producer James Cutting said in a statement.

The documentary has been updated with additional archival footage, including some from ABC’s “Wide World of Sports.”

“People who have seen it think this (version) is better, and I think it’s better, too,” Gregory said. “They took some (stuff) out and put some new in there.”

Gregory said the first version received highly positive response from users who downloaded it on Amazon Prime. He expects this version will also be available for download in the future.

“It’s all about drag racing in the early 1970s, when we won a lot, and there’s some good footage if you like motorcycles,” Gregory said. “We would race all over the world. ... It was just starting to become a professional deal in the 1970s.”

Gregory said people most often ask why he nicknamed his bike “Hogslayer.” He said it’s because it defeated the more popular Harley-Davidson drag bikes or the 1960s and 1970s.

Gregory, 88, said “he’s gotten used” to seeing himself on film and will be at the event early with Christenson to sign autographs and answer questions.

“Hogslayer” products will also be available at the event and an after-party will follow the show.