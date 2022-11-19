10th annual Kenosha YMCA Healthy Living Fair draws in people of all ages

Inside the warm and lively gym of the Kenosha YMCA, dozens of local vendors of health and wellness services mingled Saturday morning with people visiting the 10th annual Healthy Living Fair.

Throughout the morning and into the afternoon, members and non-members of the YMCA visited the Health Fair at 7101 53rd St. to learn about health and wellness resources within the Kenosha community, from neurology and dentistry services to chiropractic and other health services.

"This is our first event. We just opened a couple months ago," said Dr. Jane Reyerson, a dentist at Children's Dentistry of Kenosha. "We're just trying to get the word out there that teeth are important."

Rob Ward, operations manager and patient educator at Alexander Chiropractic Neurology Center, offered screenings at his booth.

"So what we are doing is we're testing the signal from your brain to the glands, organ muscles, tissues, through the nerves and through the spine to see if there's an any impediments," Ward said. "The nerve is the information pathway, so if there is something that's impeding that nerve, whether it's spinal stenosis, inflammation, bulging disc, rupture or whatever else it is, if it's impeding that nerve in your brain (then) your brain cannot talk to the gland."

Ward said the business enjoys coming to events to connect with new people.

"We get a chance to meet with new people (and) help new people," Ward said.

Tenille Fick, member engagement director at the YMCA, said the event is a "one-stop shop" for health resources.

"There's all different types of information in one place," Fick said. "It's important for people that really don't have the time to shop around. It's a one-stop shop; they can come here and learn about lots of different types of businesses, all in one place, and it's free."

In addition to the vendors at the fair, patrons were offered a pass for a free week at the YMCA if they visited 10 vendor booths, and they had the option to enter a raffle.

"It's nice to get all of our community partners together in one place, because everybody here believes in healthy living," Fick said. "So it's one mission. It's not just our mission, it's everybody's mission."

Karen Metallo, a Kenosha resident, came to the event because she was interested in interacting with all of the different vendors.

"I'm very fascinated by health and fitness. I rejoined the YMCA because of this (event)," Metallo said. "I'm always interested in listening to vendors talk about fitness and health and well being."

Saturday morning was Metallo's second time at the event, and she felt very thankful for the vendors who took the time to attend.

"I'm just fascinated by listening to everybody," she said. "I would like to just express my thanks for the people taking their time to come out. They work all week and for them to come on the weekend is pretty amazing. It shows that they're dedicated."

Steve and Carol Mitchell attended the event on Saturday to explore the resources available to them.

"We just like to see what's available, and if we don't need it we can tell our friends about it," Carol Mitchell said.

Steve Mitchell said it was a good way to spend a cold, windy day.

"It's a cold day, what else do we have to do? It's nice and warm in here," Steve Mitchell said. "And we never know who we're going to run into. Sometimes we also run into people we know."