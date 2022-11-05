110722-kn-news-memory_merged

ADRC offers free ‘Memory Screen

Mondays’

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering free, confidential memory screens every Monday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Memory screens are suggested for anyone concerned about memory changes, at risk of Alzheimer’s disease due to family history, or who wants to check their memory now for future comparison.

Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat memory loss. Memory screening can:

Provide relief for individuals concerned about normal memory loss;

Lead to diagnosis of treatable conditions;

Offer the ability to make lifestyle changes early when they have the greatest potential for positive effect and the opportunity to participate in making future decisions.

Warning signs of dementia include forgetting people’s names and events, asking repetitive questions, loss of verbal or written skills, confusion over daily routines, and personality changes.

Screening results are not a diagnosis, and individuals who have concerns are encouraged to pursue a full medical exam. Appointments are recommended. Interested persons may call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make an appointment.

Area bridge club posts results

Each week two ACBL-sanctioned duplicate bridge games are played in Racine at 12:15 p.m. Monday and Friday at The Lanes, 6501 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

People must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination to play. Call Henry Kensler, club manager, at 262-652-6173 for reservations. Recent winners include:

Oct. 28: Richard Arneson/Gloria Arneson, first place; Dee Becker/Donald Urquhart, second place; George Urquhart/Janet Urquhart, third place.

Oct. 31: George Urquhart/Janet Urquhart, first place; John Winter/Ellen Easley, second place; Mary Matthews/Donald Urquhart, third place.