WILMOT — The 11th annual Wilmot Band Festival takes place at 6 pm, Saturday, March 11, in the Veterans Memorial Field House at Wilmot Union High School.

More than 550 instrumental music students in grades 4 through 12 from Lakewood, Randall, Riverview, Trevor-Wilmot and Wilmot High School will perform a program of music entitled “Movies and More.”

“The students really like the music we have chosen for this year’s bandfest,” said John Sorensen, instrumental music teacher at Wilmot High School. “Cinematic, film score music is high-end and helps us engage the students in the study of baroque, classical, romantic and many other forms of music that students wouldn’t normally think they enjoyed.”

The program includes music written by Danny Elfman, Klaus Badelt, Hans Zimmer, John Powell, Jimmy Dodd, John Williams and a concert of this magnitude would not be complete without a finale, performed by all 550 plus musicians of the official march of the United States, John Philp Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Advanced tickets may be purchased from one of the band students or the day of the festival at the door.

For more information about the music programs of the schools involved please visit their school websites or: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wilmotband.