$120 available to those who utilize COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grace Lutheran Church Thursday, Sept. 2

People who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic Thursday will be eligible to receive incentives totaling $120, organizers have announced.
The clinic will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., in Kenosha, through a partnership between the Grace Welcome Center and Kenosha County Public Health.
Using donations provided to the Grace Welcome Center, the organization will offer $20 in cash to the first 40 people who get their first vaccination dose at the pop-up clinic this week.
This incentive is in addition to the $100 Visa gift card that is available to all Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6, under an offer the state announced last week. To receive the gift card, people must fill out an online form at https://100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064.
At Thursday’s clinic, Grace Welcome Center volunteers will be available to help people register for the card, and those who do not have a mailing address may arrange to have their card mailed to the church and picked up later.
“We’re pleased to partner with Grace on this opportunity for people to get vaccinated while cashing in on a couple of great incentives,” Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family from serious illness, and now it’s also a way to put some money in your pocket.”
A free, hot takeaway breakfast will also be offered to those who visit the clinic.
Through a partnership that began in February, Kenosha County Public Health has vaccinated more than 800 people in pop-up clinics at Grace. This has been part of an ongoing effort to make COVID-19 vaccination easily accessible throughout the community.
“This has been a great partnership for Grace Welcome Center, together with Kenosha County Public Health, to get our neighbors in Uptown vaccinated,” said Leif Peterson, executive director of the Grace Welcome Center.
For more information about Thursday’s clinic, contact Peterson at 262-930-8325 or LPeterson.GraceWelcomeCenter@gmail.com.
More information about COVID-19 in Kenosha County, including local statistics and links to vaccine and testing providers, is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.