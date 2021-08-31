$120 available to those who utilize COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grace Lutheran Church Thursday, Sept. 2

People who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up clinic Thursday will be eligible to receive incentives totaling $120, organizers have announced.

The clinic will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., in Kenosha, through a partnership between the Grace Welcome Center and Kenosha County Public Health.

Using donations provided to the Grace Welcome Center, the organization will offer $20 in cash to the first 40 people who get their first vaccination dose at the pop-up clinic this week.

This incentive is in addition to the $100 Visa gift card that is available to all Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose between Aug. 20 and Sept. 6, under an offer the state announced last week. To receive the gift card, people must fill out an online form at https://100.wisconsin.gov or call 844-684-1064.

At Thursday’s clinic, Grace Welcome Center volunteers will be available to help people register for the card, and those who do not have a mailing address may arrange to have their card mailed to the church and picked up later.