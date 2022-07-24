14-year-old boy drowns in campground pond in Bristol late Saturday

A 14-year-old boy has drowned in a pond at campground in Bristol, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported Sunday.

Authorities had been searching for the teen last seen at Happy Acres Kampground, 22230 45th St,, Bristol, when he was reported missing by his mother late Saturday.

Deputies were called to the campground at 8:23 p.m. Upon arrival, they spoke with the mother who advised that her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property at approximately 5 p.m. She said her son was able to swim and was not wearing a flotation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate the juvenile.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene a short time later and assisted with checking the pond using immersion suits. Drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie also responded and assisted with checking the surrounding areas of the pond and the campground. The teen could not be located Saturday and the search was called off until Sunday morning.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday and at about 9 a.m. Salem Fire/Rescue as well as other assisting agencies located the missing boy in the pond using sonar technology.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased. The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with the tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center, which is available Monday through Friday, at 262-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 262-657-7188.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 262-605-5100.