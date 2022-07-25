14-year-old drowning victim identified, third child drowning in Kenosha County this month

The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a campground pond in Bristol over the weekend has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department as Pleasant Prairie resident Aiden F. Braim.
Braim's death comes less than two weeks after the drowning death of a 5-year-old boy in Lake Michigan near Pennoyer Park on July 12, and less than one week after an 8-year-old girl drowned at Powers Lake on July 19.
The Safety Around Water Coalition, which includes representative from the Kenosha YMCA, Kenosha emergency services, Village of Somers, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, Kenosha County and more, will be meeting Tuesday to discuss the recent spate of drownings.
Authorities had been searching for the Pleasant Prairie teen last seen at Happy Acres Kampground, 22230 45th St, Bristol, after he was reported missing by his mother late Saturday.
Deputies were called to the campground at 8:23 p.m. Upon arrival, they spoke with the mother who said her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property at approximately 5 p.m. She said her son was able to swim and was not wearing a flotation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate Braim.
Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene a short time later and assisted with checking the pond using immersion suits. Drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie also responded and assisted with checking the surrounding areas of the pond and the campground. The teen could not be located Saturday and the search was called off until Sunday morning.
The search resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday and at about 9 a.m. Salem Fire/Rescue as well as other assisting agencies located the missing boy in the pond using sonar technology. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased.
Families that may need assistance in dealing with the tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center, which is available Monday through Friday, at 262-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 262-657-7188.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at 262-605-5100.
What do you do when you're drowning? 4 water safety tips from the experts
More common than you think
Dave Benjamin, co-founder and executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, usually starts his water safety classes by talking about fire. “What do you do in case of a fire emergency?” He normally asks the crowd of children. “Stop, drop and roll,” they say.
“What do you do if you’re drowning?” More often than not, the kids stay silent.
A precautionary tale
On July 27, 2013, 15-year-old Matthew Kocher was away from home on a camp trip to New Buffalo City Beach in New Buffalo, Michigan, earning community service hours for school. While standing in the shallow Lake Michigan waters, Kocher got caught in a rip current.
“We were basically pool people, like most people,” John Kocher (pictured in orange), Matthew’s father, said.
The Matthew Kocher Foundation
After Matthew’s funeral, John and his wife, Kathy, set up a foundation in their son’s name. They have since partnered with Benjamin and the GLSRP to sponsor more than 300 water safety talks in Illinois.
The following are the water safety tips they hope will save a life.
1. Know before you go
“Check the weather reports, check the wave reports and check for a rip-current warning. See if any flags are up,” Kocher said.
All of this information can be found on the National Weather Service’s website weather.gov. It is updated each day with watches, warnings and other advisories.
2. Keep an eye on your child
Whether at the beach or pool, the National Drowning Prevention Alliance suggests parents designate a water watcher or water guardian.
“Even if you are with a group of people, have one adult whose main responsibility is to keep an eye on the kids in the water,” Adam Katchmarchi, the executive director of NDPA said.
3. Flip, float, follow
In a water emergency, GLSRP recommends swimmers flip, float and follow.
First flip over onto your back to float. Keep your head above the water, remain calm and conserve energy.
4. Learn to swim
Swimming is an essential skill. However, 64% of African American children, 45% of Hispanic children and 40% of white children cannot swim.
This statistic becomes even more harrowing when it is revealed that of all nonswimming children, 87% plan to visit a beach or pool at least once during the summer.