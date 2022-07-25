14-year-old drowning victim identified, third child drowning in Kenosha County this month

The 14-year-old boy who drowned at a campground pond in Bristol over the weekend has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department as Pleasant Prairie resident Aiden F. Braim.

Braim's death comes less than two weeks after the drowning death of a 5-year-old boy in Lake Michigan near Pennoyer Park on July 12, and less than one week after an 8-year-old girl drowned at Powers Lake on July 19.

The Safety Around Water Coalition, which includes representative from the Kenosha YMCA, Kenosha emergency services, Village of Somers, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, Kenosha County and more, will be meeting Tuesday to discuss the recent spate of drownings.

Authorities had been searching for the Pleasant Prairie teen last seen at Happy Acres Kampground, 22230 45th St, Bristol, after he was reported missing by his mother late Saturday.

Deputies were called to the campground at 8:23 p.m. Upon arrival, they spoke with the mother who said her 14-year-old son had been last seen near the pond located on the property at approximately 5 p.m. She said her son was able to swim and was not wearing a flotation device. Deputies checked the area surrounding the pond and the entire campground but did not locate Braim.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene a short time later and assisted with checking the pond using immersion suits. Drone operators from Walworth County and Pleasant Prairie also responded and assisted with checking the surrounding areas of the pond and the campground. The teen could not be located Saturday and the search was called off until Sunday morning.

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday and at about 9 a.m. Salem Fire/Rescue as well as other assisting agencies located the missing boy in the pond using sonar technology. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the 14-year-old was pronounced deceased.

Families that may need assistance in dealing with the tragedy are encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Mental Health Resource Center, which is available Monday through Friday, at 262-764-8555 or the 24/7 Crisis Line at 262-657-7188.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the department at 262-605-5100.