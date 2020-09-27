144-unit apartment project in Kenosha granted extension

After encountering several delays — including pandemic-related challenges and environmental conditions — developer’s associated with a 144-unit apartment development in Kenosha have been granted more time to break ground.
The city Plan Commission has voted to give Fox Meadowview LLC a six-month extension to obtain the necessary building permits to launch the housing project, set to take root at the northeast corner of 50th Street and 52nd Avenue.
The developers last year pitched a namesake housing proposal, Fox Meadowview Apartments, and were granted a one-year conditional-use permit on Sept. 5, 2019.
The action taken a year ago included multiple caveats, including provisions multiple conditions of approval be satisfied. The conditions included obtaining the requisite permits and submitting plans for lighting, landscaping and other related technical details.
Pulling permits for such technical tasks as erosion control, building, plumbing, electrical, plumbing and occupancy are required before any actual construction permits are granted.
Since the timeline for the original conditional-use permit has elapsed, Fox Meadowview LLC representatives went back before city officials in recent months and requested an extension.
When the proposed extension first went before city officials in August, Tom Kelly, a managing member of Fox Meadowview LLC, asked for a 12-month extension to the conditional-use permit.
“It’s been a very challenging and interesting year,” Kelly said. “We discovered a few environmental conditions during a due diligence period that required more testing. We then ran into weather delays, which were followed by a pandemic.”
All of the challenges, Kelly said, were unanticipated when he and others associated with the development company first obtained the first-stage approvals for the project a year ago.
“Even in my wildest dreams, I didn’t think I’d have to come back for an extension,” Kelly said. “But here I am.”
While commissioners were amenable to an extension because of the reasons Kelly laid out, the panel trimmed the extension to six months — running through next March — which was a recommendation from the city’s planning department.
“Since the applicant has not submitted any revised plans to staff in the last 12 months, staff is recommending only a 6-month extension,” Brian Wilke, the city’s development coordinator, and Rich Schroeder, acting director of the planning and zoning department, wrote in a joint memo.
When the extension was first preliminarily discussed in August, Kelly said he was optimistic the project was gaining traction with many of the hurdles addressed and out of the way in the final months of 2020.
“We have gotten back on track and are ready to move forward,” Kelly said. “I’m confident we will be moving forward very quickly.”
But Kelly, who said he is a veteran of the development industry, emphasized the work timeline faces unknowns as challenges related to COVID-19 continue.
“I’ve never experienced anything like the past six months,” he said. “Hopefully it’s going to get better, and we’re not going to have any more surprises.”
