144-unit apartment project in Kenosha granted extension

“It’s been a very challenging and interesting year,” Kelly said. “We discovered a few environmental conditions during a due diligence period that required more testing. We then ran into weather delays, which were followed by a pandemic.”

All of the challenges, Kelly said, were unanticipated when he and others associated with the development company first obtained the first-stage approvals for the project a year ago.

“Even in my wildest dreams, I didn’t think I’d have to come back for an extension,” Kelly said. “But here I am.”

While commissioners were amenable to an extension because of the reasons Kelly laid out, the panel trimmed the extension to six months — running through next March — which was a recommendation from the city’s planning department.

“Since the applicant has not submitted any revised plans to staff in the last 12 months, staff is recommending only a 6-month extension,” Brian Wilke, the city’s development coordinator, and Rich Schroeder, acting director of the planning and zoning department, wrote in a joint memo.

When the extension was first preliminarily discussed in August, Kelly said he was optimistic the project was gaining traction with many of the hurdles addressed and out of the way in the final months of 2020.