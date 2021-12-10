 Skip to main content
15th annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Day set for Dec. 21

The 15th annual Homeless persons memorial day commemoration is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Library Park in Kenosha, to remember the lives of people in the community who died homeless in 2021.

The memorial is scheduled to take place from 3 to 4 p.m. at the library, 711 59th place, with a reception following at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road. Dinner will be provided by Victoria’s Catering. To-go meals will also be available.

Those who plan to attend are advised to dress warm. And, due to COVID-19, the wearing of masks is encouraged and masks will be provided to those in need of one.

The event is sponsored by Walkin’ In My Shoes, a Kenosha non-profit working to decrease the homeless population through support networks, in collaboration with the National Coalition for the Homeless.

Volunteers are welcome to assist with the program and dinner. Those interested should contact Jo Wynn at JWynn@walkininmyshoes.org.

