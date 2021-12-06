15th annual Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day set for Dec. 21
The 15th annual Homeless persons memorial day commemoration is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Library Park in Kenosha, to remember the lives of people in the community who died homeless in 2021.
The memorial is scheduled to take place from 3 to 4 p.m. at 711 52nd place, with a reception following at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 5410 Sheridan Road. Dinner will be provided by Victoria’s Catering. Volunteers are welcome. Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged and will be provided to those in need of one.
FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
The event is sponsored by Walkin’ In My Shoes, a Kenosha non-profit working to decrease the homeless population through support networks, in collaboration with the National Coalition for the Homeless.
