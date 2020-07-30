17-year-old shot in latest of spate of shootings in Kenosha

A 17-year-old Kenosha teen was shot in the arm Wednesday, at least the fourth person to be shot in the city this month.
According to Kenosha Police, the 17-year-old arrived at the emergency room at Froedtert South Hospital’s Kenosha campus with a gunshot wound in his left arm. The teen was driven to the hospital by friends or family. Hospital staff called police at 9:53 p.m..
The teen told police he was walking in the area of 71st Street and 16th Avenue when he heard a gunshot and realized he was struck.
He was transported from Froedtert South to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee for surgery. According to police he is in stable condition.
It was the latest of several shootings the Kenosha Police are investigating this month, none of them fatal.
On the afternoon of July 21, a 20-year-old woman was shot outside a Walgreen’s store on the corner of Green Bay Road and Highway 50. The woman was found in a car in the store’s parking lot with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.
On July 14, two people were shot in separate incidents. A 20-year-old man was shot at Columbus Park, 2003 54th Street. That man was driven to the hospital by a friend with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was later charged for drug possession after he was seen passing a baggie of pills to a friend at the hospital.
Also on July 14, a 37-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. Police found the injured man at an apartment on the 1600 block of 60th Street.
In addition to the incidents in which people were injured, there have been numerous reports of gunfire in the community in July, including an incident July 16 in which a man is alleged to have fired at least 15 shots toward his former girlfriend’s home on the 2700 block of 48th Street. A 21-year-old Kenosha man was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle in that incident.
On Monday afternoon at about 4:15 p.m., people playing frisbee golf at Lincoln Park reported hearing gunfire and seeing one person in a group of people firing a gun. Police found shell casings at the scene, but no one was injured.
Police are asking anyone with information about the most recent shooting to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.