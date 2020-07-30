17-year-old shot in latest of spate of shootings in Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 17-year-old Kenosha teen was shot in the arm Wednesday, at least the fourth person to be shot in the city this month.

According to Kenosha Police, the 17-year-old arrived at the emergency room at Froedtert South Hospital’s Kenosha campus with a gunshot wound in his left arm. The teen was driven to the hospital by friends or family. Hospital staff called police at 9:53 p.m..

The teen told police he was walking in the area of 71st Street and 16th Avenue when he heard a gunshot and realized he was struck.

He was transported from Froedtert South to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee for surgery. According to police he is in stable condition.

It was the latest of several shootings the Kenosha Police are investigating this month, none of them fatal.

On the afternoon of July 21, a 20-year-old woman was shot outside a Walgreen’s store on the corner of Green Bay Road and Highway 50. The woman was found in a car in the store’s parking lot with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.