 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

17th annual food drive to benefit Shalom Center to be held Saturday, organized by Supervisor Ed Kubicki

  • Updated
  • Comments

KENOSHA -- A food drive to benefit the Shalom Center will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is the 17th annual Food Drive for the Shalom Center sponsored by Kenosha County Board Supervisor Ed Kubicki.

It will be held at the center, 3617 22nd Ave., in Kenosha.

The public is encouraged to bring in any food items to be donated to the Shalom Center during the free event.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner rising

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert