17th annual food drive to benefit Shalom Center to be held Saturday, organized by Supervisor Ed Kubicki

KENOSHA -- A food drive to benefit the Shalom Center will be held on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is the 17th annual Food Drive for the Shalom Center sponsored by Kenosha County Board Supervisor Ed Kubicki.
It will be held at the center, 3617 22nd Ave., in Kenosha.
The public is encouraged to bring in any food items to be donated to the Shalom Center during the free event.
IN PHOTOS: Indian Trail students' blanket drive delivers warmth to Shalom Center
INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE
INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE
INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE
INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE
INDIAN TRAIL BLANKET DRIVE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.