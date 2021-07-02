18 local piano students win honors at state competition

“We were just very happy, very surprised.” Lim said. “Our area was able to produce more.”

Paulette Garin, a Kenosha piano teacher and also a member of KRMTA, said she was impressed by the students’ efforts.

“Our students rose to a level of excellence we would have been proud of in any prior year,” Garin said.

Anna Kojovic-Frodl, district chair of WMTA, praised the work of the music teachers to overcome the personal, technological, and financial hurdles that the pandemic brought.

“This past year has shown what a local treasure we have in the amazing group of music professionals,” Kojovic-Frodl said. “This is without a doubt a valiant effort to be recognized and celebrated.”

Lim said the transition online for music education during the pandemic was difficult at times, but offered unique learning opportunities for students.

“My students became more independent in their learning because I wasn’t there to spoon-feed them,” Lim joked.

In past Badger competitions, students would perform their pieces live in front of judges. This year, they had to send in a recording of their performance.