18 local piano students win honors at state competition

Out of nearly 30 Kenosha County students who made it to the 2021 Badger Competition, a statewide keyboard and vocal performance competition for Wisconsin students, 18 local students received at least an honorable mention.
The annual competition, sponsored by the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association, is traditionally held in-person and divided into three regions across Wisconsin. More than a hundred Kenosha students from grades 4 and up competed at the district level.
After last year’s competition was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers switched this year to a virtual, statewide event. Thus Kenosha students went up against a much larger pool of musicians compared to previous years.
Flora Lim, a Kenosha piano instructor and vice president of the Kenosha-Racine Music Teachers Association, said the expanded virtual competition was “uncharted territory.”
“I told my students, ‘Do the best you can,’” Lim said, “I thought we’d be lucky if we even got an honorable mention.”
One winner for each grade level was selected for all of Wisconsin, as well as two runner-ups and several honorable mentions. Of the 18 students who placed in the Badger Competition, five were runner-ups, and eighth-grader Eric Yuantong Ma, a student of Lim’s, was a state-wide winner.
“We were just very happy, very surprised.” Lim said. “Our area was able to produce more.”
Paulette Garin, a Kenosha piano teacher and also a member of KRMTA, said she was impressed by the students’ efforts.
“Our students rose to a level of excellence we would have been proud of in any prior year,” Garin said.
Anna Kojovic-Frodl, district chair of WMTA, praised the work of the music teachers to overcome the personal, technological, and financial hurdles that the pandemic brought.
“This past year has shown what a local treasure we have in the amazing group of music professionals,” Kojovic-Frodl said. “This is without a doubt a valiant effort to be recognized and celebrated.”
Lim said the transition online for music education during the pandemic was difficult at times, but offered unique learning opportunities for students.
“My students became more independent in their learning because I wasn’t there to spoon-feed them,” Lim joked.
In past Badger competitions, students would perform their pieces live in front of judges. This year, they had to send in a recording of their performance.
Lim said being able to listen to their performances and re-record helped build their “critical listening ability.” However, there was “more pressure for them,” since the ability to re-record raised the standard for performances.
Ma said he felt that pressure for his performance.
“It was almost more challenging than in-person,” Ma said, “If you made the tiniest mistake on a piece you feel like you have to re-record, taking a lot of time.”
Eighth-grader Alexander Thomas said he preferred the in-person competition, but enjoyed some parts of the switch to virtual.
“I was able to play my own piano that I love and make multiple recordings if I needed to,” Thomas said.
Amanda Cash, whose son Jude took an honorable mention this year, said that the process of recording had a “different feel” from a live performance, but had its own benefits.
“Having Jude determine which recording to submit was an interesting opportunity for him to reflect on his own performance rather than relying solely on judge’s critiques,” she said.
Although next year will likely return to normal, Lim reflected on the lessons both her students and other music teachers learned.
“When all these changes happen, you learn how to cope,” Lim said, “And not just come up with excuses.”
