18-year-old charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

An 18-year-old Kenosha teen is being held on $15,000, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Chevrolet Mason is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under 16, false imprisonment and physical abuse of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl reported to Kenosha Police on July 11 that she was assaulted on July 6.

The complaint states that the girl told investigators she had only met Mason in person once before, but had been talking to him on Snapchat. She said she walked to his home at about 12:30 a.m. on July 6 after he told her he needed someone to talk to.

She told police that while she was at her home they were watching TV while his parents were asleep elsewhere in the house. She said he gave her water which she said tasted bitter and that she later felt unusually drowsy. She said that while she was there he held her down and sexually assaulted her, and that he slapped her in the face and held his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet when she was telling him to stop.

According to the complaint, she told investigators that after the incident she said she felt drowsy and fell asleep. She said when she woke up Mason was speaking to someone on the phone and calling her “one of my hoes” walking home the following day.

In an interview with police, according to the complaint, Mason at first said he did not know the girl, then admitted he did, and at first denied that she had been in his house, then admitted she had been there. He then told police he had only kissed the girl, then said they had sex but that it was consensual, saying the girl was “begging for more and didn’t say no” but also said “I knew it was wrong because she was a minor.” He denied hitting her and said the water he gave her was from a container his family kept in the refrigerator.

