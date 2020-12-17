1HOPE announces recipients from Uptown Recovery Fund

Following the initial grant awards, 1HOPE will continue to provide support to the Uptown businesses, property owners and residents impacted by the recent civil unrest through partnerships with local community resources and professionals who are able to help and provide their expertise and assistance.

Applications for a second round of grant awards from this Uptown Fund will open on Jan. 6.

Uptown Recovery Fund Committee members include Matthew Richer, an attorney at Alia, DuMez & McTernan, S.C.; Joanne Freitag, vice president andmanaging partner of Parrish & Freitag, LTD; Bob Lee, president and CEO of Lee Mechanical, Inc.; Charlie Swade. Uptown property owner and business owner of Econo Sewer & Drain; and Bobby Dyso, pastor of Lively Stone Church located in Uptown.

“As members of the Kenosha community, it is our responsibility to be our brothers and our sisters keeper in their hour of need,” said Richer. “It has been an honor to have played a role in serving others, and doing my part restoring faith in Kenosha’s bright future. The members of 1HOPE are the epitome of ‘servant leaders’ who have produced so much support and caring for individuals, business, and families impacted by the unrest.”