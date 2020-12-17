1HOPE announces recipients from Uptown Recovery Fund

1HOPE, a non-profit organization supporting the Uptown Kenosha recovery after the civil unrest, led a community effort that raised nearly $70,000 for their Uptown Recovery Fund in collaboration with local churches, numerous small businesses and countless individuals that came together to support those in need.
All proceeds will go to help recover and rebuild the affected community area businesses and support property owners, and residents.
In October, 1HOPE announced members of the Uptown Recovery Fund Committee and in November grants were approved in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 after consideration of the applicant’s request and present circumstances.
Grants have been awarded to:
La Estrella Super Market Faded Barbershop for Men
Boost Mobile Uptown Beauty
Lumuniarias Banquet Hall Playspace
Treasures Within City Kicks and Boutique
Support Local Journalism
Danish Brotherhood Uptown Restaurant
El Buen Gusto Ice Cream Shoppe
“We greatly appreciate our supporters and our sponsors for their ongoing advocacy of our mission to offer hope and transform lives in our Uptown community during this year of unrest and difficulty,” said Executive Director Nicole Thomsen. “We were able to raise a profound amount for our beloved community in a very short time despite the current climate.”
Following the initial grant awards, 1HOPE will continue to provide support to the Uptown businesses, property owners and residents impacted by the recent civil unrest through partnerships with local community resources and professionals who are able to help and provide their expertise and assistance.
Applications for a second round of grant awards from this Uptown Fund will open on Jan. 6.
Uptown Recovery Fund Committee members include Matthew Richer, an attorney at Alia, DuMez & McTernan, S.C.; Joanne Freitag, vice president andmanaging partner of Parrish & Freitag, LTD; Bob Lee, president and CEO of Lee Mechanical, Inc.; Charlie Swade. Uptown property owner and business owner of Econo Sewer & Drain; and Bobby Dyso, pastor of Lively Stone Church located in Uptown.
“As members of the Kenosha community, it is our responsibility to be our brothers and our sisters keeper in their hour of need,” said Richer. “It has been an honor to have played a role in serving others, and doing my part restoring faith in Kenosha’s bright future. The members of 1HOPE are the epitome of ‘servant leaders’ who have produced so much support and caring for individuals, business, and families impacted by the unrest.”
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on the 1HOPE Uptown Recovery Fund Committee and to be a part of the rebuilding of this important district in our community,” said Freitag.
Uptown fundraising information provided to 1HOPE that will directly benefit Uptown Kenosha residents, businesses and property owners that experienced damage due to the recent civil unrest can be viewed at https://1hope.community/uptownfundraisers.
To learn more about 1HOPE’s mission and involvement visit https://1hope.community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.