2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members expected to serve as poll workers today
  • Updated
Pandemic politics: Wisconsin primary moving forward

Hudson, Wis., city workers remove wood and plexiglass cough and sneeze guards from the firehouse, the city's main polling place, Monday, April 6, 2020, after the state's governor postponed the in-person election to June. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday moved to postpone the state's presidential primary for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting a court challenge and adding to confusion about whether voters will be able to head to the polls on Tuesday. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

 Glen Stubbe

Due to the severe shortage of poll workers statewide, 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members are expected to work at polls today.

There are expected to be National Guard members working in all of Wisconsin's 72 counties.

The troops were trained Monday and given polling place assignments, Capt. Joe Trovato wrote in a release. They are expected to serve in civilian clothes.
 
"While potentially serving as poll workers in this election is a new role for the Wisconsin National Guard, serving our state and civil authorities during times of need is one of our core missions,” Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of the Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the Wisconsin National Guard for the versatility and adaptability they’ve demonstrated in getting ready to support this request for assistance. Bringing more than 2,400 troops online in a matter of a day is no small task, but our entire team has answered the call and will be ready to serve our state during the election, if needed.”
 
 
 
 
