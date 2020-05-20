2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported; county begins Kickstart dashboard

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased from 868 Tuesday to 921 Wednesday. The number of positive cases is more than 20% higher than last week. There have been 4,782 negative tests reported countywide.

The latest two deaths are that of a 90-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

Statewide, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 13,413 Wednesday and 481 deaths have been reported. All 72 counties now have at least one case. A total of 154,300 people have tested negative

As part of its work to help reopen the county in a safe manner, the county has launched a Kenosha County Kickstart Plan dashboard to provide information about the current status of the gating criteria outlined within the draft plan.

“Kenosha County understands that to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to bring back our economy, we will need to implement a plan that phases an approach of reopening to accomplish saving of lives,” a statement on the dashboard reads.

According to information on the dashboard, the county does not meet the following gating criteria established by the Kickstart plan: