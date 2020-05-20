2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported; county begins Kickstart dashboard

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 21.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 increased from 868 Tuesday to 921 Wednesday. The number of positive cases is more than 20% higher than last week. There have been 4,782 negative tests reported countywide.
The latest two deaths are that of a 90-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.
Statewide, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 13,413 Wednesday and 481 deaths have been reported. All 72 counties now have at least one case. A total of 154,300 people have tested negative
As part of its work to help reopen the county in a safe manner, the county has launched a Kenosha County Kickstart Plan dashboard to provide information about the current status of the gating criteria outlined within the draft plan.
“Kenosha County understands that to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to bring back our economy, we will need to implement a plan that phases an approach of reopening to accomplish saving of lives,” a statement on the dashboard reads.
According to information on the dashboard, the county does not meet the following gating criteria established by the Kickstart plan:
• A downward trajectory of influenze-type illnesses reported within a 14-day period.
• A downward trajectory of COVID-19 suspected cases reported within a 14-day period.
• A downward trajectory of positive COVID-19 tests as a percentage of total tests in a 14-day period.
• A downward trend of COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers calculated weekly.
The data shows the following gating criteria has been met:
• 95% of all hospitals in the county affirm they can treat all patients without crisis care.
• 95% of all hospitals report they have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients at their hospital per CDC guidelines.
The Kenosha Kickstart Plan dashboard is available at https://kenosha-county-covid-19-response-kenoshacounty.hub.arcgis.com/.
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
