2 chases with stolen cars cover multiple jurisdictions; Kenosha police: 'Keys should not be left inside vehicles'

Local law enforcement was involved in two separate chases with stolen cars across multiple jurisdictions early Thursday, one ending with the driver fleeing south on the northbound lakes of Interstate 94.
In the first chase, a Kenosha resident had reported his car stolen at 12:30 a.m., telling police the car had been parked unlocked with the keys in the center console.
Police saw the car at 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue and attempted to stop it. The driver fled, setting off a chase that went into multiple jurisdictions and included officers from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department before the driver fled into Illinois headed south in the northbound lanes of I-94, said Lt. Joe Nosalik of Kenosha Police .
A second incident began about 3:30 a.m. which Pleasant Prairie Police attempted to stop a stolen Kia, which fled. That chase went into multiple jurisdictions and included officers from the Kenosha Police, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The driver fled south in the northbound lanes of Sheridan Road. In Illinois, a wheel came off the vehicle and two boys - aged 16 and 14 - were taken into custody in Lake County, Ill.
Nosalik said car thefts in the city - including the one this morning -- often begin with the owner leaving the keys in the unlocked vehicle. Thieves are often teens who take the opportunity to steal a vehicle to joyride.
“Citizens are just making it too easy for cars to be stolen,” he said. “We would like to reiterate that keys should not be left inside vehicles.”
