2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Kenosha County
COVID-19 UPDATE

2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Kenosha County

CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin topped 1,000 in one day for the first time Tuesday, with the state reporting 1,117 new cases.

In Kenosha County, 59 additional people tested positive for the virus Tuesday, following a record number of positive tests on Monday.

Two additional people — a 67 year old man and a 65 year old man — died, bringing the county’s death toll to 49.

A total of 2,093 people have tested positive for COVID in the county.

Statewide, deaths were up 13 Tuesday to a total of 859,

COVID-19 infections are continuing to rise in the state, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reporting Tuesday that the seven-day average for new cases each day is 890. On Tuesday, 7.75 of the 13,371 people who were tested had the virus.

The majority of those who have tested positive in the state—26% —are people aged 20 to 29, while the majority of those who have died of the virus—33% —are aged 90 or older.

According to state data, 77% of people who have tested positive in Wisconsin have recovered from the virus, while 21% have active cases of the illness and 2% have died.

