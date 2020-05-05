2 Racine-area McDonald's closed because employees had COVID-19; one reopens

Two of the affected locations were at 2100 Lathrop Ave. in Racine and at 5125 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas Avenue location was still closed, but the restaurant on Lathrop Avenue had reopened.

"After the franchisees were notified of the confirmed cases, they closed the restaurants to conduct a thorough sanitization procedure and notified local public health authorities. Additionally, they identified and reached out to all restaurant staff who had been in close contact with the restaurant employees who contracted the virus," Anne Christensen, a field public relations director with McDonald's, said in an email.

Those who have been confirmed to have had the virus or came in contact with it were asked to self quarantine for two weeks "to ensure they remain healthy before returning to work," Christensen said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Caledonia McDonald’s has temporarily closed while our employees self-quarantine," Dorothy Metz, the owner/operator of the still-closed Caledonia McDonald's, said in a statement. "We are committed to paying our employees while they are away from the restaurant. We look forward to reopening when we can safely staff the restaurant to serve our loyal customers.”