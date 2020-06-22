2020 Census operational adjustments due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 2020 Census is underway — more than half the households across America have responded — and more are responding every day. Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted 2020 Census operations in order to:

Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees;

Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities regarding COVID-19;

And ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.

Guidance issued by the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Personnel Management has given federal agencies guidelines to resume operations on a epidemiologically-sound, data-driven basis, adhering to the latest federal, state and local guidance. The Census Bureau continues to monitor the changing conditions at the state and local level and will update its planned start dates for selected operations and in selected states, consulting with appropriate officials.

Information provided daily to the Census Bureau from FEMA, as well as state and local authorities, will be used to guide Census Bureau decisions on timing. As a result, selected field operations will resume on a phased schedule on a geographic basis.