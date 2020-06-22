2020 Census operational adjustments due to COVID-19

The 2020 Census is underway — more than half the households across America have responded — and more are responding every day. Online, phone and mailed self-responses will continue throughout the data collection process.
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted 2020 Census operations in order to:
- Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees;
- Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities regarding COVID-19;
- And ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
Guidance issued by the Office of Management and Budget, and the Office of Personnel Management has given federal agencies guidelines to resume operations on a epidemiologically-sound, data-driven basis, adhering to the latest federal, state and local guidance. The Census Bureau continues to monitor the changing conditions at the state and local level and will update its planned start dates for selected operations and in selected states, consulting with appropriate officials.
Information provided daily to the Census Bureau from FEMA, as well as state and local authorities, will be used to guide Census Bureau decisions on timing. As a result, selected field operations will resume on a phased schedule on a geographic basis.
Under the adjusted 2020 Census operational plan, the Census Bureau is conducting a series of preparatory activities so they are fully ready to resume field activities to continue to advance the mission of the 2020 Census to ensure a complete and accurate count. In-person activities, including enumeration, office work and processing activities, will always incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.
Key dates adjustments:
- Self-response phase: Extended to Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 — online, phone and mailed self-response continue throughout the data collection process.
- Nonresponse followup: Changed to Aug. 11 – Oct. 31, 2020 — census takers will interview households in person.
Response rates
The response rates as of June 2 for households who have completed their census in our area are:
- City of Kenosha is 68.6% (57.7% online)
- All of Kenosha County is 69.3% (59.5% online)
- State of Wisconsin is 67.7% (56.1% of that via internet/online). Wisconsin is #2 in the nation
- All of United States is 60.6.% (48.6% of that via internet/online)
Katherine Marks is coordinator of the city of Kenosha’s 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
