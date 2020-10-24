2020 shines on Kenosha farmland

The pleasant growing conditions and plentiful corn and soybean harvest in Kenosha County this year is the polar opposite of the 2019 “croptastrophe” that resulted in pitiful yields and crippled equipment.
“The corn and soybean yields are real good — probably some of the best ever,” Tom Daniels said. “Moisture came at the right time all summer long.”
Daniels, who grows roughly 500 acres of corn, said they are about 75 percent done with the harvest. It is a welcome blessing given the challenges farmers faced in 2019 — the wettest season in more than a generation according to farmers.
Last year, wet conditions forced farmers to plant fewer acres in the spring and kept them from getting into the fields when it came time to harvest the crops. Only 30 percent of corn had matured by this time last fall.
Corn was 96 percent mature statewide as of Monday, over four weeks ahead of last year and 18 days ahead of the 5-year average, according to the most recent Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition Report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Harvest of corn for grain was 27 percent complete, three weeks ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 21 percent and Corn condition was rated 77 percent good to excellent statewide.
Of the soybeans statewide, 98 percent have reportedly dropped their leaves, 25 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. The soybean harvest was 72 percent complete as of Monday, 24 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average.
Good returns
“The weather has been cooperating up til now,” said Randall Rossi, who was harvesting corn this week in a field off of Highway S, scheduled to close next week to traffic and limit access to the field. “The rains were timely and so far the yields look pretty decent.”
Kevin Muhlenbeck, president of the Kenosha County Farm Bureau, said the corn is “running pretty good,” meaning the average per bushel is better than last year. And, prices are up, he said.
“At least we are going to make a little this year instead of losing,” Mulhenbeck, who grows 100 acres of corn and 60 acres of soybeans, said, adding farmers will save money by not having to dry the corn and fix equipment damaged in muddy fields. “The last three years everything was so wet we couldn’t get into the fields.”
The USDA puts the national average corn yield at 181.3 bushels per acre for a total estimate of 15.27 billion bushels. The national average soybean yield is estimated to be 53.3 bushels per acre, resulting in an estimated output of 4.42 billion bushels.
If realized, these yields would set all-time high records for corn and second largest for soybeans, according to the USDA report.
Hay and wheat also good
In addition to the corn and soybeans, Daniels and Mulhenbeck said the hay and wheat crops are also above average.
Statewide, farmers said 86 percent of the winter wheat is planted, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. According to the crop report, 65 percent of winter wheat is emerged, also more than four weeks ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the average. Winter wheat condition is rated 77 percent good to excellent statewide.
Farmers who grow other produce in the county are also enjoying a good harvest this year.
“It has been a wonderful year,” Ben Harbach, who grows leek, onions, tomatoes, peppers, tomatoes and squash in Somers. “We have been blessed this year, no question about it.”
