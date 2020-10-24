2020 shines on Kenosha farmland

The pleasant growing conditions and plentiful corn and soybean harvest in Kenosha County this year is the polar opposite of the 2019 “croptastrophe” that resulted in pitiful yields and crippled equipment.

“The corn and soybean yields are real good — probably some of the best ever,” Tom Daniels said. “Moisture came at the right time all summer long.”

Daniels, who grows roughly 500 acres of corn, said they are about 75 percent done with the harvest. It is a welcome blessing given the challenges farmers faced in 2019 — the wettest season in more than a generation according to farmers.

Last year, wet conditions forced farmers to plant fewer acres in the spring and kept them from getting into the fields when it came time to harvest the crops. Only 30 percent of corn had matured by this time last fall.

Corn was 96 percent mature statewide as of Monday, over four weeks ahead of last year and 18 days ahead of the 5-year average, according to the most recent Wisconsin Crop Progress and Condition Report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.