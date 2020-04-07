2020 spring primary: Polls open, absentee ballots due, no results until April 13

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Wisconsin after the state and US Supreme Court rulings last evening.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked today and must include a witness signature. A lower court had extended the date and dropped the witness requirement but the ruling yesterday reinstated it.

While votes are cast today, results will not be known until April 13.

"The guidance for clerks is going to be that they cannot release any tallies until April 13 after 4 p.m., said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Administrator.

Residents may find out their polling place by visiting myvote.wi.gov or www.co.kenosha.wi.us/1009/Where-to-Vote

The following is a list of the 10 polling locations open:

Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

Journey Church, 10700 75th St.

Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.