2020 spring primary: Polls open, absentee ballots due, no results until April 13

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. across Wisconsin after the state and US Supreme Court rulings last evening.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked today and must include a witness signature. A lower court had extended the date and dropped the witness requirement but the ruling yesterday reinstated it.
While votes are cast today, results will not be known until April 13.
"The guidance for clerks is going to be that they cannot release any tallies until April 13 after 4 p.m., said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Administrator.
Residents may find out their polling place by visiting myvote.wi.gov or www.co.kenosha.wi.us/1009/Where-to-Vote
The following is a list of the 10 polling locations open:
Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.
Journey Church, 10700 75th St.
Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St.
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road
Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
KUSD Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.
Lincoln Park Oribiletti Center, 6900 18th Ave.
Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.