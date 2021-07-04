 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Best of Kenosha County nomination period opens July 12
View Comments
alert

2021 Best of Kenosha County nomination period opens July 12

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

2021 is a year of new beginnings, a year of fresh starts. We’re feeling that energy here in Southeastern Wisconsin, which is one of the reasons why we’re so excited to announce the launch of the new format for the Best of Kenosha awards.

Our Best of Kenosha Awards will once again feature more than 100 categories to honor local businesses in categories like restaurants/bars, home services, professional services and more!

Up first is our nomination period, which kicks off on July 12 and runs through Aug. 1 Only the top five businesses in each category will move onto the voting round, so make your nominations count.

Our winners are determined 100% by the readers, so be sure to nominate your favorite businesses! You can nominate one business per category during this period. If you nominate at least 25 businesses, you are automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win a $250 gift card from a locally owned business of the winner’s choosing. To nominate, please visit https://go.kenoshanews.com/bestof21

The program will be driven by voters in our community. The winners will be determined during the voting phase from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19 and announced in our Winners Section and online on Sunday, October 31.

Help support local journalism. Start your digital subscription today. https://go.kenoshanews.com/editorspecial12

Top 10 best burger places in Kenosha County

In celebration of National Burger Day on May 28, here are the top 10 best burger places in Kenosha County as voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of Kenosha contest. 

1 of 10
Mark Lewis

Lewis

 Gregory Shaver
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert