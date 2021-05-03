2021 BGCK Youth of the Year Armon Harris Receives Full-Tuition Scholarship To Carthage College

Armon Harris has been named 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha Youth of the Year.
Harris, a youth development professional in the Club’s Youth Center, recently competed in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Youth of the Year scholarship competition. As a result, this fall he will attend Carthage College on a full-tuition scholarship.
Involved with the Club for five years, he also was named the 2020 Youth of the Year, making him a repeat champion this year.
“I first heard of the Club during the summer of 2015 when a site was operating at Lincoln Park under the leadership of Felicia Dalton, who happens to be my cousin,” said Harris. “I started attending the Club when I was a freshman in high school.”
Harris participated in the Summer Youth Employment Program in 2017 and was placed into the Troha Youth Center at the Club. It was there he realized his passion for youth development. He plans to study education and eventually become an elementary school teacher.
Harris has shared his story about his Club involvement, personal challenges and perseverance at many Club and community events including the 2020 Stay at Home Gala, multiple board meetings, the golf outings and more.
As he began exploring colleges and universities, he learned of the Club’s partnership with Carthage College and had the opportunity to apply for the Buchanan Scholarship. He recently committed to Carthage and accepted the full-tuition scholarship for all four years, a scholarship specifically for Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha members.
“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity, and look forward to graduating college without student loans,” Harris said.
“In my short time of knowing Armon, I have seen him mature in so many ways,” said Jason Justus, director of teen services at the BGCK. “He has become a great leader to the kids that he teaches and mentors at the Club. He has made huge strides in his academics and I’m so proud of him. The biggest difference that I have seen in Armon is his willingness to learn and grow as a young man. I have no doubt that he will become a great leader for our community.”
Youth, who call Harris “Mr. Armon” at the Club, also spoke highly of him.
“Mr. Armon is my mentor and my favorite staff member here,” said 9-year-old Justin Calderon. “He’s enthusiastic and there’s a tone in his voice that encourages anyone to do anything. He’s willing to help anyone who needs it.”
“I like Mr. Armon because he’s kind and he plays Uno with us,” agreed 10-year-old Naomi Goudy.
The Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha is a youth guidance organization dedicated to promoting health, social, educational, vocational, cultural, character and leadership development. The Club helps youth improve their lives by building skills, values and self-esteem. Visit www.BGCKenosha.org for more information.