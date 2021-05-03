2021 BGCK Youth of the Year Armon Harris Receives Full-Tuition Scholarship To Carthage College

Armon Harris has been named 2021 Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha Youth of the Year.

Harris, a youth development professional in the Club’s Youth Center, recently competed in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin Youth of the Year scholarship competition. As a result, this fall he will attend Carthage College on a full-tuition scholarship.

Involved with the Club for five years, he also was named the 2020 Youth of the Year, making him a repeat champion this year.

“I first heard of the Club during the summer of 2015 when a site was operating at Lincoln Park under the leadership of Felicia Dalton, who happens to be my cousin,” said Harris. “I started attending the Club when I was a freshman in high school.”

Harris participated in the Summer Youth Employment Program in 2017 and was placed into the Troha Youth Center at the Club. It was there he realized his passion for youth development. He plans to study education and eventually become an elementary school teacher.

Harris has shared his story about his Club involvement, personal challenges and perseverance at many Club and community events including the 2020 Stay at Home Gala, multiple board meetings, the golf outings and more.