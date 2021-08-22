2021 Kenosha Co Fair Education Building Best of the Best winners named

Winners have been named by the Kenosha County Fair as part of the 2021 Fair Education Building Best of the Best judging.
Special Education
Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1
Reserve Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1
Champion: Preston Behnke—Randall
Reserve Champion: Mya Carlson-Meyer—Brighton
Kindergarten
Champion: Kendra Enright—Paris
Reserve Champion: Jax Essay—Paris
1st Grade
Champion: Lucy Torelons – Trevor/Wilmot
Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Johnson—Bristol
2nd Grade
Champion: Aiden Butenhoff—Bristol
Reserve Champion: Ellie Thomas—Paris
3rd Grade
Champion: Kallie Trovillion—Randall
Reserve Champion: Caleb Engle—Paris
4th Grade
Champion: Olivia Bustos—Randall
Reserve Co-Champion: Kherrington Campbell – Salem
Reserve Co-Champion: Olivia Sikkila – Randall
5th Grade
Champion: Vaughan Kroeger—Paris
Reserve Champion: Xavier Jacobs—Lakewood
6th Grade
Champion: Kennedy Hayes—Randall
Reserve Champion: Devan Schmitz—Riverview
7th Grade
Champion: Gretta Core—Wheatland
Reserve Co-champion: Whitney Haug – Randall
Reserve Co-champion: Eleanor Bustos—Randall
8th Grade
Champion: Lesley Velesquez—Randall
Reserve Co-champion: Morgan Rutherford – Trevor/Wilmot
Reserve Co-champion: Zoe Watanabe – Trevor/Wilmot
Overall
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Gretta Core – Wheatland
OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION: Lesley Velesquez – Randall
Booth Display Grand Champion: Paris