2021 Kenosha Co Fair Education Building Best of the Best winners named
Best of the Best

Winners show their ribbons awarded during the Kenosha County Fair as part of the 2021  Education Building Best of the Best judging.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Winners have been named by the Kenosha County Fair as part of the 2021 Fair Education Building Best of the Best judging.

Special Education

Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1

Reserve Champion: Paris Intermediate Group 1

Champion: Preston Behnke—Randall

Reserve Champion: Mya Carlson-Meyer—Brighton

Kindergarten

Champion: Kendra Enright—Paris

Reserve Champion: Jax Essay—Paris

1st Grade

Champion: Lucy Torelons – Trevor/Wilmot

Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Johnson—Bristol

2nd Grade

Champion: Aiden Butenhoff—Bristol

Reserve Champion: Ellie Thomas—Paris

3rd Grade

Champion: Kallie Trovillion—Randall

Reserve Champion: Caleb Engle—Paris

4th Grade

Champion: Olivia Bustos—Randall

Reserve Co-Champion: Kherrington Campbell – Salem

Reserve Co-Champion: Olivia Sikkila – Randall

5th Grade

Champion: Vaughan Kroeger—Paris

Reserve Champion: Xavier Jacobs—Lakewood

6th Grade

Champion: Kennedy Hayes—Randall

Reserve Champion: Devan Schmitz—Riverview

7th Grade

Champion: Gretta Core—Wheatland

Reserve Co-champion: Whitney Haug – Randall

Reserve Co-champion: Eleanor Bustos—Randall

8th Grade

Champion: Lesley Velesquez—Randall

Reserve Co-champion: Morgan Rutherford – Trevor/Wilmot

Reserve Co-champion: Zoe Watanabe – Trevor/Wilmot

Overall

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION: Gretta Core – Wheatland

OVERALL GRAND CHAMPION: Lesley Velesquez – Randall

Booth Display Grand Champion: Paris

