2021 Kenosha County Fair junior merit winners named
Arts and Crafts

Breanna Horton, Salem Pioneers, Painted chair

Audrey Szpylman, Salem Pioneers, Mosaic table

Abbey Proctor, EARTH, Stamped prints and stamps

Aiden Billingsley, Paris Happy Workers, Wood burning motorcycle picture

Abbey Proctor, EARTH, Prints on fabric

Austin Sullivan, Salem Pioneers, Button cow

Novi Truskowski, Bristol Strivers, Tie dye cap

Abbey Proctor, EARTH, Mosaic tile

Jaden Gussis, Paris Happy Workers, Working mechanical music box

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Origami

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Metal sword

Alyssa O’Keefe, Bristol Strivers, Pencil Drawing

Dominique Jobidon, Bristol Strivers, Koi fish acrylic painting

Rebecca Stalter, Trail Blazers, Octopus Painting

Dominique Jobidon, Bristol Strivers, Bee woven bracelet

Camille Deaton, Salem Pioneers, Stitched handkerchief

Autumn Winkle, Wheatland Willing Workers, Scrapbook

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Bracelet

Daisy Deaton, Salem Pioneers, Original Story – Communications

Daisy Deaton, Salem Pioneers, Monologue – Theatre Arts

Sabrina Newhaus, Somers Chargers, Faces-Acrylic painting

Cierra Perleberg, Bright Bombers/Explorers, Scrapbook

Child Development

Daisy Deaton, Salem Pioneers, Discover your blood lesson

Home Environment

Austin Dawson, Somers Chargers, Wrought iron chair

Animal & Vet Science

Aiden Billingsley, Paris Happy Workers, Pets – Short Story

Alayna Bachand, Salem Pioneers, Poster – Kitten Stages of Development

Gardening

Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Sweet Bell Peppers

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Yellow Beans

Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers, Eggplant

Alivia Monson, Wheatland Willing Workers, Red Cabbage

Ellie Monson, Paris Happy Workers, Red Cabbage

House Plants

Dominique Jobidan, Bristol Strivers, Flowering House Plant

Mackenzie Behning, Bristol Challenge, Ivy

Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers, Propagated Plant

Natural Science

Liam Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Poster displaying contents of a tackle box

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Poster of boat safety

Woodworking

Alexander Hannah, Bristol Challenge, 5 foot Coat rack/medal display shelf

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Refinished bedroom bench

Electricity

Austin Dawson, Somers Charges, Electrical lamp of own design

Legos

Cohen Winkle, Wheatland Willing Workers, Passenger Train

Austin Sullivan, Salem Pioneers, LEGO scale model of White House and rose garden

Jaden Ouwerkerk, Salem Pioneers, LEGO Picture frame of Mickey Mouse

Evan Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Dinosaur with moveable parts

Levi Sheen, Salem Pioneers, Large tank track tractor with motorized disk

Photography

Beginner

Carly Lois, Wheatland Willing Workers, Winter Cows picture

Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers, Blushing Flower picture

Cohen Winkle, Wheatland Willing Workers, United Goals picture

Chase Meyers, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Grand Island East Channel Light picture

Intermediate

Kaelie Billingsley, Paris Happy Workers, Where’s the Grain Bunny picture

Abbey Proctor, EARTH, Dog Days picture

Abbey Proctor, EARTH, Classy Cat picture

Breanna Horton, Salem Pioneers, 

Fluorescent Floral picture

Sabrina Neuhaus, Somers Chargers, Beach Fog picture

Advanced

Grace Lasch, Salem Pioneers, New Perspective  picture

Daisy Deaton, Salem Pioneers, Dairyland picture

Mary Catherine Slagle, Salem Pioneers, Coastal Florals picture

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Oriole Springtime Treat picture

Ian Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Grandpa’s Gambit picture

Computer

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Business Stationary Set

Foods

Sophia Pearson, Paris Happy Workers, Lime Coconut Cake

Hannah Matovich, Bristol Challenge, Garlic Bread

Anthony Maxon, Paris Happy Workers, Naan Bread

Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers, Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Ian Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Sour Cream Cookies

Eleanor Holt, Salem Pioneers, Candy Cane Cookies

Avery Holt, Salem Pioneers, Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Kaci Peters, Wheatland Willing Workers, Rhubarb Bars

Jaden Gussie, Paris Happy Workers, Orange Cranberry Cupcakes

Dominic Frank, Wheatland Willing Workers, Apple Coffee Cake

Ian Kerkman, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers, Tres Leches Dessert

Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers, Peanut Butter Cupcakes

Food Preservation

Mary Catherine Slagle, Salem Pioneers, Fig Jam

Autumn Winkle, Wheatland Willing Workers, Tangy Spaghetti Sauce

Cake Decorating

Kialee Horton, Salem Pioneers, Halloween Cake

Alexander Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Christmas Cake

Madelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Decorated Cookies

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Decorated cookies

Katelyn Hannah, Bristol Challenge, Decorated cupcakes

Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers, Decorated cupcakes

Kialee Horton, Salem Pioneers, Decorated cupcakes

Sewing

Natalie Szpylman, Salem Pioneers, Dress

Abbey Proctor, EARTH, Wrap Dress

Joy Deaton, Salem Pioneers, Costume

Kenzie Daniels, Brighton Bombers/Explorers, Riding Shirt

Quilting

Evelyn Van Straten, Salem Pioneers, Lap Quilt

Club Scrapbook, Slades Corners Lucky Clovers 4-H Club

2021 Kenosha County Jr. Fair Merit Winners

Rocketry

Chase Meyers, Overall Winner

David Ellis, Distance Junior Winner

Chase Meyers, Distance Senior winner

Liam Meyers, Written parts test, Junior winner

Austin Dawson, Written parts test, Senior Winner

Shooting sports

Araya Zavacke, Most rounds shot

Daisy Deaton and Dominique Jobidon, tied for highest fair shoot score

Connor Zieman, Most consistant

Connor Jackson and Breanna Hortonk tied for most improved

Ben Kunkel, Parts test score

Evelyn VanStraton, Junior Rookie of the Year

Molly Jackson, Senior Rookie of the Year

Molly Jackson, Carver Deaton and Alex Lukasiewic, three-way tie for highest average

 

