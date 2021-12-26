2021 Year in Review: Local businesses look back at chaotic year

As the year draws to a close, local business leaders and owners look back on a year full of ups and downs, from rising consumer demand to supply chain issues, and look forward to 2022 with a mixture of caution and optimism.

For his part, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser was largely positive in his evaluation of the year, despite various setbacks. He said that, from a business perspective, Kenosha avoided the worst of the pandemic in comparison to other Wisconsin counties.

“We remain an economic hotspot,” Kreuser said. “We’ve thrived economically.”

In Downtown Kenosha, community support has kept local businesses going through a tough few years, which had owners expressing appreciation.

“Local support has been amazing,” said Lyna Postuchow, owner of A Summer’s Garden Florist. “They realized, if we don’t support our local businesses, we won’t have our local businesses.”

James Shehadeh, owner of Trolley Dogs, said his connection with the community has been critical during the pandemic.

“With all the challenges, we survived,” said Shehadeh. “We have a lot of support from the locals.”

Chiappetta Shoes, which actually saw business grow compared to pre-pandemic levels after expanding its market into Northern Illinois, has likewise enjoyed steady local business.

“Consumer demand is strong,” said Tony Chiappetta, one of the owners of the family business. “People feel comfortable enough to be going out and being active.”

Development continues

Their comments match the assessment of Dennis Kaufman, professor of economics at UW-Parkside. Kaufman said Wisconsin in general seems to have fared better economically relative to the national average.

“Kenosha is doing well, relatively speaking,” Kaufman said. “There’s still activity and development occurring, and that’s laudable.”

That development includes construction on the Haribo manufacturing facility in Pleasant Prairie, which is expected to begin production in 2023. The facility has enjoyed widespread support from the community.

Kreuser praised the company for its community involvement, even before “a single bear” has been produced.

“It was a sweet day when they connected with Kenosha County,” Kreuser said, “And it’ll get even sweeter in the future.”

Kaufman was equally optimistic about Haribo’s future presence in Kenosha.

“It’s a real plus,” Kaufman said. “They’ve already demonstrated they’re going to be a good partner for the community.”

Other development plans are in the works for the former Frost Manufacturing site, Uptown’s 63rd Street and, most notably, the Innovation Neighborhood at the former Chrysler factory site, which Kreuser said would be a benefit not only to the city but the county at large.

Kreuser emphasized the importance of the educational benefits the Innovation Neighborhood would bring, with plans for new KTEC and Lakeview facilities already announced.

“It’s critical,” Kreuser said. “This is the future for some of the best and brightest of Kenosha.”

Other developments, such as the work on the Pike River and the multi-use trails that was completed this year, make Kenosha more attractive to younger people, Kreuser said, drawing in talent for the various businesses springing up.

“These type of amenities make people say ‘I like Kenosha, I want that,’” Kreuser said. “You can live, work and play here.”

Dealing with difficulities

That isn’t too say there hasn’t been difficulties this year, however.

Anthony Perrine, of Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery, said he viewed 2021 as a “year of rebuilding,” a process that he still felt like he was in the middle of. Perrine said he has yet to see his customer levels return to pre-pandemic levels.

“I have yet to get back to my old normal,” Perrine said.

Supply chain issues caused headaches throughout Kenosha, from steel and concrete shortages delaying construction projects to even just paper cups running out at restaurants.

And with the supply chain disruptions came rising prices. Even something as simple as cooking oil saw costs skyrocket by 270%, according to Shehadeh.

“That eats from the profits, you can’t increase prices by 100%,” Shehadeh said. “Everything went up.”

Chiappetta said that, while consumer demand was high, his store was also beginning to feel the bite of supply shortages.

“We’re going to see major product disruptions,” Chiappetta said, pointing to the shutdown of manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and China several months ago, where much of the footware industry is based.

Combined with shipping issues, Chiappetta warned of difficult coming months.

“Next year is going to be the really hard times,” Chiappettta said. “It’s going to be rough.”

Mixed expectations

Kaufman said such problems were not unique to Kenosha. Other businesses were suffering from similar issues.

“On one hand, things are looking up in terms of consumer spending,” Kaufman said. “But then they’re faced with supply shortages.”

Kaufman hesitated to label current price hikes as inflation, which he said required a sustained increase over several fiscal quarters. Regardless, he agreed they were a problem, and not just for business owners.

“What’s worrisome is the changing expectations people have,” Kaufman said. Kaufman worries that consumers taking the increased prices as the new normal could have a spiraling effect on the economy.

Optimistic for 2022

Perrine, who has a new location opening at the end of January, said that 2021 has been a strange year for businesses, who have struggled to find employees since reopening from the pandemic and are now faced with supply chain issues.

“Everybody’s got their concerns, we’re all feeling it,” Perrine said. “I can’t keep my coolers stocked, I can’t find people for my new location.”

Despite the uncertainty around the coming year, Perrine said he remained optimistic about the big picture, as he sees Kenosha continue to grow despite the difficulties of the past few years.

“This city has some good momentum,” Perrine said. “Good things are coming.”

Kreuser held the same sentiment, indicating he anticipated several big development announcements in 2022.

“The future’s so bright we need shades,” Kreuser said, laughing.

