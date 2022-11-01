2022 We Energies Cookie Book drive-thru today in Somers

We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!

The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book is available, starting today.

Cookie Books will be distributed for free during a drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Somers, on Highway KR just west of Sheridan Road.

This year’s edition features recipes from around the state, including Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Racine and Kansasville.

The theme this year is “Wisconsin Hometown Favorites,” with “recipes and stories that showcase your hometown pride.”

While you wait to grab your Cookie Book today, you can also go through every cookbook since 1932 online, a fun trip through cooking history. (You can find the archive at we-energies.com/recipes. It’s a good idea to have a few cookies on hand to munch on while you read these recipes. Trust us on that.)

The 1932 cookbook included recipes for “Rocks” (primarily butter, sugar, dates and walnuts), “California Christmas Cookies” (so named because of the addition of orange marmalade) and three varieties of fruitcake, along with the message that the “modern home is all-electric for convenience, cleanliness, comfort, economy and safety.”

Ah ... “all-electric,” maybe that explains why the electric company is in the Cookie Book business.

The 1932 Cookie Book offers this advice to cookie bakers: “The making of Christmas cookies can be made a real pleasure if one starts in time and buys a few of the many interesting cutters and uses the colored sugars, candies, nuts, and candied fruits that are available now.”

Started in 1929

The first Cookie Book came out in 1929, and by the 1935 edition, the utility was already waxing philosophical about “this annual event that is so eagerly looked forward to by thousands of Milwaukee homemakers, it has become an institution.”

The writers of that Cookie Book were “glad to contribute to this most fascinating of Christmas activities. One really does get a great deal of joy and satisfaction out of making Christmas cookies and dainties. Few holiday activities contribute more to the building up of a real Christmas spirit.”

Recipes in those early Cookie Books include a lot of old favorites that are still baked today: Shortbread, almond crescents, gingerbread men, lady fingers, oatmeal cookies and a Christmas stollen. Our favorite from 1932’s collection? Something called “Mystery Cake,” whose ingredients include two cans of tomato soup.

The company started taking customer submissions for recipes in 2012, and that year’s book — available in the online archive — includes recipes from Diana Roberts, Tammy Prell and Judy Kirchner of Kenosha, along with Elizabeth Houtz of Somers.

Can’t make it for today’s event? The free cookbooks will also be given out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Burlington at 700 S. Kane St.