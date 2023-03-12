The Kenosha Unified 2023 Orchestra Festival was a return to form Saturday evening, drawing in more than 2,000 audience members and more than 1,000 performers in the Indian Trail High School & Academy field house.

Although all three of Kenosha Unified School District’s musical festivals dealt with weather-related mishaps—with yet another snow emergency cancelling rehearsal time — guest conductor Jeremy Woolstenhulme said the group was strong enough to overcome the obstacle.

“It went well, they’re super responsive kids, and well taught obviously,” Woolstenhulme said.

Tickets went quickly this year according to attendee Tim Bartel, who was watching the show with his family in the front row. He was online as soon as the tickets went up and recalled the frenzy.

“You could see the seats disappear as we tried to buy them,” Bartel said. “It was crazy.”

One of Bartel’s relatives, Larry Sorensen, was there to see his two grandsons play. Sorensen said the family has been attending the Orchestra Festival for about six years, and they always enjoy the event.

“They’re all really good, they’re really impressive,” Sorensen said. “I’m very excited to see them play, it’s one of the best things I see.”

Tremper High School Orchestra teacher Helen Breitenbach said it was the first year they were returning to a full capacity event since the pandemic.

Despite obstacles the program faced over the last few years, she said there are a high number of new beginner-level performers, about 300 students this year.

“It feels wonderful, our numbers are way up,” Breitenbach said.

Woolstenhulme currently serves as the orchestra director at Northview High School in Fulton County, Ga. Before that, Woolstenhulme taught for two decades at the middle school level in Las Vegas.

“He’s been a teacher for over 20 years,” Breitenbach said. “He knows the student population and is bringing his own music as well.”

Livia Golat, a Tremper senior violinist, spoke positively about the guest conductor. Although their time with Woolstenhulme was cut short by the snow emergency, Golat said rehearsals still went well.

“He’s very good at what he does; he’s super fun,” Golat said. “He knows what he’s doing and he’s funny, he’s probably one of my favorites.”

Woolstenhulme spoke glowingly about Kenosha Unified’s music program. A well-traveled performer and conductor himself, Woolstenhulme said he was taken aback by the scale of Kenosha’s music program.

“My goodness, they have played so wonderfully,” Woolstenhulme said during his brief speech. “You just have to support this gem, this treasure in Kenosha.”

Several of the evening’s performances were of his own pieces. Woolstenhulme said the experience of so many musicians playing his composition was impressive.

“I love that they’re playing my music. To hear it be played so well is thrilling,” Woolstenhulme said. “To have hundreds of students playing is thrilling.”

Coordinator of Fine Arts Scott Plank said that he’d been speaking with Woolstenhulme for several years about guest conducting after a recommendation from another previous guest conductor, and was glad to finally have him take the reins.

Plank said Woolstenhulme’s extensive background with middle school students was a special treat for those students, something that other guest conductors may not be able to offer.

“We don’t always have people who have 20 years working with middle school kids,” Plank said. “He brought a different flavor, a different mindset, a different expertise to the kids. It’s a very unique skillset working with middle school kids.”

Plank was glad to have this year’s musical festivals return to pre-pandemic normal, although he admitted the weather could have been more cooperative.

“I hope in the future we don’t have more weather situations,” Plank said, laughing. “Three events and three snow storms, it’s been a white-knuckle ride.”

Although the musical festivals were over, Plank wanted to remind parents that there was still more Kenosha Unified events to come, ranging from art to music to theater.