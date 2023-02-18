The Kenosha Racine Music Teachers Association held its 2023 Yvonne Renner Memorial Piano Competition at Carthage College on Jan. 21.

Two judges heard piano students from Kenosha and Racine counties perform, by memory, compositions from the Baroque period.

Students competed in either the Junior Division (grades six to eight) or Senior Division (grades nines to 12).

Winners received a cash award, a commemorative medal and the chance to perform in the honors recital, which was held recently at Carthage College.

The competition honors Yvonne Renner, who was a founding member of the Racine Music Teachers Association and of this competition. She died in August, having inspired generations of piano students, members of the association said.

Winners from the competition include:

Junior Division:

Gold Medal: Elise Brown and Henry Wulterkens

Silver Medal: Joseph Wulterkens

Senior Division:

First Place: Winston Chen, student of Michelle Hsieh

Second Place: Madison Tongco, student of Flora Lim

Third Place: Ethan Vigil, student of Paulette Garin

Honorable Mention: Eric Ma, student of Flora Lim

Honorable Mention: Alexandra Nechyporenko, student of Anna Kojovic-Frodl