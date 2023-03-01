Across Wisconsin, extra pandemic FoodShare benefits ended after Feb. 28, when the federal government cut the short-term funding.
In Kenosha County, that means 22,000 residents will have to make do with about $100 less in benefits each month, and local food pantries and non-profits are worried about increased pressure on services that could come to a head by summer.
FoodShare is the Wisconsin equivalent of food stamps, or SNAP. In Kenosha County, about 13% of residents, one in every eight people, utilize FoodShare. Because of a federal program created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin FoodShare benefits were at least $95 higher each month for recipients.
In 2022, about 22,300 Kenosha County residents received an average total of nearly $5.6 million a month. That’s 2,000 more people and a $3.4 million increase from 2019.
With several million dollars of monthly support — which helped residents weather increasing food prices — now ended, Shalom Center Executive Director Tamarra Coleman said vulnerable people will need to rely more on local services and resources to fill the gap.
“The demand is going to be higher,” Coleman said. “We’re trying to look for different outlets. It’ll take the community’s help.”
‘Preparing for the worst’
At the Grace Welcome Center, a non-profit organization and food pantry that opened just before the pandemic, leaders are warning that this summer could see an unfortunate change for the pantry.
“We’ve literally never turned away a family,” said the Rev. Jonathan Barker said. “We’ve never had to say ‘we’re out of food, we’re out of volunteers, we’re out of resources.’”
But they came close last summer.
At the peak of demand, Barker said they saw 182 families in one week, a far cry from the 30 families they expected when they first opened in 2019.
“It feels possible we could be in a crisis situation by this summer,” Barker said. “To meet the need, we’re going to need more donations than we’ve ever had.”
Just two weeks ago, Barker said they served 170 families, and he expects that number to gradually rise as summer approaches. He fears they could begin breaking their record every week in a few months.
Pantry Director Denise Russell said that last summer they discussed what to do if they ran low on food.
“We’ve had that conversation before, but we never had to act on it. We might have to have it again,” Russell said.
For now, she’s “preparing for the worst” and working to see how best to address the increased need after the school year ends and families find themselves going through more food with children at home all day.
‘Survival mode’
Coleman expects numerous community services to see an increase in demand over time as well. She’s already seen some impact as people prepared to lose the extra monthly funds.
“From a food pantry standpoint, we’re going to see a ripple effect,” Coleman said.
As people are forced to use more of their money on food, other purchases will have to be sacrificed, and the need for assistance with everything from rent to toiletries will increase, Coleman said.
April Guenther, director of senior services at Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, which assists at least 940 elderly residents across the county, said the impact will be especially dramatic for older people.
With some residents going back to receiving just $20 in benefits each month, difficult decisions for living day-to-day will have to be made, Guenther warned.
“Do I get my medication or do I eat? Do I feed my pets or myself?” Guenther said.
KAFASI’s Meals on Wheels program has already seen an increase in demand, Guenther said, and she expects to see more people coming in to get help feeding their elderly parents.
“People in the golden years of their lives are in survival mode right now,” Guenther said.
Ron Tatum, executive director of KAFASI, emphasized the importance of individuals and organizations advocating for the elderly and adults with disabilities at the state and federal level as government spending is cut.
“They are often easily overlooked,” Tatum said. “This is the time for people to step up and be a voice for the voiceless. As government funds decrease, and people have to rely on other resources, it’s especially important to look out for those who will suffer because of this.”
Looking ahead
Despite his worries, Barker is hopeful the Grace Welcome Center will make it through the summer. They have run low on food in the past, he said, but the community has always supported the pantry.
“We know we’re going to need a tremendous amount of community support,” Barker said.
For those wishing to help, Russell said monetary and food donations are always needed. More information about how to donate or volunteer can be found at the center’s website, gracewelcomecenter.org.
For residents struggling with food insecurity, Coleman said resources are available, including the Shalom Center, KAFASI’s Meals on Wheels Program, the Salvation Army’s food pantry and the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency’s Senior Box program.
The main issue at times, Coleman said, is simply getting those in need connected with resources. Providing food needs to be part of a larger effort of wrap-around services, she said.
“There’s an array of things you can do,” Coleman said. “That is the key, making sure people are aware and making sure they have access.”
She also emphasized that people should update their Wisconsin ACCESS account to see what benefits they are eligible to receive. More information can be found at access.wisconsin.gov.