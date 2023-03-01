Pantry draws first-time visitors

At the Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St., where hundreds of families use the food pantry every week, the Rev. Jonathan Barker said he sees plenty of new faces.

There’s a myth some people believe, Barker said, about who is using food pantries in the city and why.

Barker said people believe there’s a group of residents who regularly visit food pantries.

“Actually, a huge percentage of people at our pantry every week are first-time visitors who have hit some sort of short-term obstacle,” Barker said.

Last year, Barker estimated about 15,000 individuals went through the Grace Welcome Center food pantry. In a city of just under 100,000 people, that’s about 15% of the population of Kenosha. Additionally, almost all of the center’s visitors come from within a one-mile radius of the pantry, Barker said.

“It’s hard wrap your mind around it, that there’s that many hungry people in such a small part of our community,” he said.

There’s also a stigma around using a food pantry, said Food Pantry Director Denise Russell.

“I’ve had parents drive up and tell me that they’re embarrassed, because they don’t want their kids to know they don’t have money for food,” Russell said. “It takes you aback when someone says that to you.”