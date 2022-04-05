$22.3 million Bristol School referendum approved

Bristol School electors approved a $22.3 million facility referendum in Tuesday’s election.

According to unofficial vote totals, 61 percent of voters approved the measure.

“It’s clear that our village has spoken tonight in support of our children,” Bristol School Administrator Jack Musha said. “We’re proud and we’re excited. We will hold true to our promise that every single dollar is spend to help the kids of our community.”

The tax impact of the $22.3 million project is estimated to be $30 annually per $100,000 of property value.

"These are truly needs and not wants," Musha said.

Safety and security improvements included in the project scope include: updating and increasing security cameras; providing dedicated secured entrances to the District Office and the School Office; adding sprinkler systems to major remodeled areas; updating the fire alarm system; adding an emergency generator; and improving egress paths within the building.

Maintenance and energy savings improvements include: replacing HVAC and boilers serving the K-3rd grade and Middle School wings for improved indoor air quality and improved efficiency; updates to roofing, windows, doors, site asphalt, landscaping and stormwater drainage; and updates to LED lighting, HVAC, and plumbing upgrades, improve energy efficiencies and increase savings.

Renovations and updates will be made to improve the: cafeteria/kitchen; early education art area; staff spaces and the district office; flexible instruction and special education areas; technology; restrooms serving the 4-5th Grade Wing; the commons and Large Group Instruction areas.

Parking, traffic and outdoor safety improvements will also be made.

